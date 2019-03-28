2019 Mets Opening Day preview, predictions, more

It might not be as supernatural as the Miracle Mets in 1969, but a World Series in 2019 might be as improbable for the Amazin's.

The New York Mets open their regular season down in Washington, D.C. against the Nationals where we will get to see if new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was able to back up his bold prediction of his team being the class of the National League East.

The Mets are competing within one of the toughest divisions in baseball with the top four teams holding promising chances to come out on top, the Mets included in that grouping.

Van Wagenen had to show more aggression on the market than most general managers over the past two decades, but the former agent came away with a solid haul despite the perceived stubbornness from ownership to go out and buy good players.

The offseason yielded upgrades at a number of positions and Van Wagenen started his tenure off with a bang by acquiring veteran second baseman Robinson Cano and the game's best closer last year, Edwin Diaz, from the Seattle Mariners.

Upgrades also came at catcher with the signing of Wilson Ramos while infielder Jed Lowrie was looked upon as the possible Opening Day third baseman before injuries struck.

The new faces join a familiar cast of names that are attempting a 77-85 season, the second-straight losing campaign experienced by the organization after two successive trips to the playoffs in 2015 and 2016.

With the clock ticking on some of the franchise's best players, including the prime years of star pitchers like reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and his No. 2, Noah Syndergaard, the Mets will live and die by their pitching like a majority of their existence.

This time around though, there is hope that the offense will be able to come up with a bit more support compared to last year, especially when referring to deGrom.

Here is how Metro sees the Mets 2019 season playing out while providing our readers with a guideline on some of the biggest names and stories to watch: