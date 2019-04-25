USA

BET

2019 NFL Draft: Jets take Quinnen Williams

Joe Pantorno | Apr 25, 2019
Quinnen Williams. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Jets nabbed one of the best players in the draft.

With the third-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on Thursday night. 

Williams, considered by many to be the best overall talent in the draft, practically fell into the Jets' lap after the Arizona Cardinals took Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray at No. 1 and the San Francisco 49ers selected Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa. 

During his sophomore season with the Crimson Tide, Williams gained All-American honors while racking up eight sacks with 19.5 tackles for a loss, and 71 total tackles. 

His availability was too good for the Jets to pass up as they were reportedly fielding calls for the pick in the days leading up to the draft. 

The Jets will now be able to plug Williams into a rebuilding defensive line that was in major need of an upgrade as their depth behind Steve McLendon was questionable at best. 

At 6-foot-3, 303 pounds, the Alabama product is as tactically sound as one can find in a young pass rusher. 

His movements are as efficient as they come with an explosive first step that immediately increases his chances of winning battles along the trenches. It makes up for his lack of size as an interior lineman, which is one of the only knocks against his game. 

Nonetheless, this is a diligent student of the game who often studies offensive lineman in order to find new ways to get into the opposition's backfield. 

 
