2019 US Open contenders: Federer, Nadal, Serena, more

The main draw of the 2019 US Open begins on Monday from Queens.

The Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal have combined to win the last 11 Grand Slam tennis titles.

On the women’s side, nine different women have captured the last 11 majors.

When the 2019 US Open begins Monday in Queens with a full slate of action, the “Big Three” will again be the favorites among the men, while the women’s draw is as wide open as ever.

Here’s a look at the top contenders.



Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic

The world No. 1 is the defending US Open champion and has won four of the last five Grand Slam titles. With his epic five-set win over Roger Federer at Wimbledon, Djokovic now has 16 major titles for his career and is closing in on Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (18). At 32, it seems nearly inevitable that he will surpass his greatest rivals on the all-time list.



Roger Federer

Federer is now 38 and it’s an open question whether he will ever win another Grand Slam title. He lost a heart-wrenching five-hour, five-setter to Djokovic in the Wimbledon final after holding two match points on his serve. In his most recent tournament in Cincinnati, he was bounced in straight sets by Russian Andrey Rublev. Federer won the last of his five straight US Opens (2004-08) more than a decade ago. But you can never count him out. “I played 45 matches this year, so I think I should be fine,” said Federer.



Rafael Nadal

The world No. 2 is looking for his second Grand Slam title of 2019, having won his 12th French Open earlier this year. He comes into New York with momentum after winning the hardcourt title in Montreal. Nadal’s body has more or less held up this season, and he will be looking for his fourth US Open title and 19th career major in Queens.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

The 20-year-old “Greek Freak” has the big game to go deep in New York. He’s 37-17 in 2019 with two titles, and also beat Federer en route to the Australian Open semifinals.



Daniil Medvedev

The 23-year-old Russian is the hottest player on the men’s tour and is now up to No. 5 in the world. He’s 39-16 in 2019 after winning the title in Cincinnati, where he beat Djokovic in the semis, and before that making the final in Montreal, where he lost to Nadal.





Women’s singles

Serena Williams

Serena still has yet to win a title of any kind since giving birth to her daughter in September 2017. She comes into New York in uncertain health after back spasms forced her to retire from the Toronto final and then withdraw before playing a match in Cincinnati. As usual, history is on the line. Serena is holding at 23 career Grand Slam titles and needs one more to tie Margaret Court atop the all-time list.

Naomi Osaka

The defending US Open champ and world No. 1 is also facing health issues. She was forced to retire from her quarterfinal match in Cincinnati after injuring her left knee. “I didn’t want to get injured this close to the Open,” she told reporters. “And now I’m kind of worried a little bit.”

Simona Halep

Halep is one of only two women to win multiple majors since 2017, having captured the 2018 French Open and then beating Williams in this year’s Wimbledon final. Still, she has lost in the first round in her last two trips to Flushing Meadows and her best finish in New York came four years ago when she reached the semifinals.

Ash Barty

The 2019 French Open champion was No. 1 in the world for seven weeks until surrendering the spot to Osaka. She comes into New York having lost in the semis in Cincinnati.

Madison Keys

The 24-year-old American is as hot as anyone on the tour and seems poised for a big run in New York. She won the title in Cincinnati -- beating four Grand Slam champions along the way -- and has performed well at the Open the last two years, making the semis last year and the final in 2017.

Coco Gauff

The 15-year-old American sensation probably isn’t ready to win a Grand Slam title yet, but she’ll draw a lot of attention in her second Grand Slam tournament after making a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon.