Actress Lauren London new Instagram pics photos video

The secondary drama surrounding the tragic death of Nipsey Hussle has gotten out of out of hand. In case you haven’t heard, rapper Kodak Black said shortly after Hussle’s death that he wanted to make a move on Hussle’s girlfriend, Lauren London.

“She’s about to be out here single,” Kodak Black said on Instagram Live. “She’s finna be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and s*** for [Hussle].”

TI came to London’s defense and now the two are in a war of words about the situation.

“I see myself in this,” TI said on IG Live. “And I only want to handle him the way I feel that he would handle me. That’s it. If a mother f***er were to speak out and say something out of line about my old lady after my untimely demise I feel like he ain’t just gonna speak up. He’s gonna pull up.”

London is 34-years-old and had been with Hussle since 2013. Prior to that she notably dated rapper Lil Wayne.

London has appeared in films such as “Madea’s Big Happy Family” and “Baggage Claim.” She also has appeared on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” as herself.

Here are some new Getty pics of London and here is a link to her Instagram.

