Best Bets: Colorado Avalanche vs Calgary Flames (4/19)

Colorado Avalanche vs Calgary Flames

10:05 PM ET Friday 4/19

The Flames have posted a 7-3 record in their last ten home games and they have won eleven of their last sixteen at home where they faced a team with a losing record on the road. The Avalanche, on the other hand, have struggled a bit in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone just 3-7 in their last ten first-round playoff games and they are an awful 8-18 in their last 26 games where they were listed as the underdog. Throw in the fact that the Flames are 9-4 in their last thirteen head to head meetings with the Avs and we’re laying the price with them here to get the home win in Calgary on Friday night.

Pick: Flames -165

