Best Bets: Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks (4/26)

Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks

10:05 PM ET Friday 4/26

The Sharks have posted an 8-2 record in their last ten games versus a team from the Central Division and they have won 25 of their last 35 games following a win. The Avalanche, on the other hand, have been awful in the spot they are in here tonight as they have lost 50 of their last 73 when playing with three or more days of rest and they are just 27-69 in their last 96 as a road underdog. Throw in the fact that the Sharks are a lights out 24-4 in their last 28 home games against the Avs and we’re laying what looks to be a short price with them here to get the home win in San Jose on Friday night.

Pick: Sharks -135

