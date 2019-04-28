USA

Advice

Best Bets: Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors (4/29)

Alan Harris | Apr 28, 2019
Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers. Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors

8:05 PM – Monday 4/29

The Sixers have posted a 10-5 record to the over in their last fifteen games where they faced a team with a winning record and they have gone an excellent 11-6 to the over in their last seventeen games versus a team from the Eastern Conference. The Raptors have been an over team as well in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone up and over the number in nine of their last twelve second round playoff games and they have gone an impressive 10-4 to the over in their last thirteen games where they were playing with one day of rest. Throw in the fact that these two teams have gone 10-5 to the over in their last fifteen head to head meetings overall and that’s where we’ll have our play as we expect both teams to try to push the pace a bit in Toronto on Monday night.

Pick: Over 220.5 

