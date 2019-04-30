USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
Advice

Best Bets: Portland Trailblazers vs Denver Nuggets (5/1)

Alan Harris | Apr 30, 2019
Portland Trail Blazers v Denver Nuggets - Game One

Portland Trail Blazers v Denver Nuggets - Game One. Getty Images

Portland Trailblazers vs Denver Nuggets

9:05 PM – Wed 5/1/19

The Blazers have posted a 7-2 record to the over in their last nine games where they faced a team with a winning % of .600 or higher and they have gone an excellent 9-3 to the over in their last twelve following a straight up loss. The Nuggets have been an over team as well in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone up and over the number in seven of their last eight games where they were playing with one day of rest and they are a perfect 5-0 to the over in their last five versus a team with a winning record. Throw in the fact that these two teams have gone 7-2 to the over in their last nine head to head meetings at the Pepsi Center and that’s where we’ll have our play as we expect both teams to try to push the pace a bit in Denver on Wednesday night.

Pick: Over

Bet Now

Get a FREE $60 in Alan Harris’ Premium Member Only Picks Exclusively at Doc’s Sports Service. Text the word PHILLY to the number 29022 or Click Here.

 

Metro Bet
Boston Beat: Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox
Metro Bet
Bet Smart: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
Metro Bet
Boston Beat: Celtics
Metro Bet
Best Bets: Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors (4/29)
Metro Bet
Bet Smart: On Base Percentage
Metro Bet
Boston Beat: Bruins

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: