Best Bets: Portland Trailblazers vs Denver Nuggets (5/1)

Portland Trailblazers vs Denver Nuggets

9:05 PM – Wed 5/1/19

The Blazers have posted a 7-2 record to the over in their last nine games where they faced a team with a winning % of .600 or higher and they have gone an excellent 9-3 to the over in their last twelve following a straight up loss. The Nuggets have been an over team as well in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone up and over the number in seven of their last eight games where they were playing with one day of rest and they are a perfect 5-0 to the over in their last five versus a team with a winning record. Throw in the fact that these two teams have gone 7-2 to the over in their last nine head to head meetings at the Pepsi Center and that’s where we’ll have our play as we expect both teams to try to push the pace a bit in Denver on Wednesday night.

Pick: Over

Bet Now

Get a FREE $60 in Alan Harris’ Premium Member Only Picks Exclusively at Doc’s Sports Service. Text the word PHILLY to the number 29022 or Click Here.