USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
Advice

Best Bets: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins (4/11)

Alan Harris | Apr 10, 2019
Lightning at Bruins

Lightning at Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins

7:00 PM ET – Thursday 4/11/19

The Bruins have posted a 5-1 record in their last six games where they were listed as a favorite of -110 to -150 and they have gone an excellent 9-3 in their last twelve at home when listed as a favorite of those same prices above. They have also won 20 of their last 28 overall and they are a lights out 51-20 in their last 71 games at TD Garden. The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, have struggled a bit in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone just 2-7 in their last nine playoff games and they are an awful 1-6 in their last seven games where they faced a team with a winning record. Throw in the fact that the Bruins are 6-1 in their last seven home games against the Leafs and we’re going to lay the price with them here to get the home win in Boston on Thursday night.

Pick: Boston -145

Bet Now

Get a FREE $60 in Alan Harris’ Premium Member Only Picks Exclusively at Doc’s Sports Service. Text the word PHILLY to the number 29022 or Click Here.

 

Metro Bet
Bet Smart: NHL Playoffs
Metro Bet
Best Bets: Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks (4/10)
Metro Bet
Best Bets: PGA Masters Tournament
Metro Bet
Bet Smart: Milwaukee at Los Angeles
Metro Bet
Take advantage of NFL futures now
Metro Bet
Take the Over in Super Bowl LIII

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: