Best Bets: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins (4/11)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins

7:00 PM ET – Thursday 4/11/19

The Bruins have posted a 5-1 record in their last six games where they were listed as a favorite of -110 to -150 and they have gone an excellent 9-3 in their last twelve at home when listed as a favorite of those same prices above. They have also won 20 of their last 28 overall and they are a lights out 51-20 in their last 71 games at TD Garden. The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, have struggled a bit in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone just 2-7 in their last nine playoff games and they are an awful 1-6 in their last seven games where they faced a team with a winning record. Throw in the fact that the Bruins are 6-1 in their last seven home games against the Leafs and we’re going to lay the price with them here to get the home win in Boston on Thursday night.

Pick: Boston -145

