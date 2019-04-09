Best Bets: Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks (4/10)

Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks

10:35 PM EST

The Golden Knights have posted a perfect 4-0 record in their last four games following a game where they allowed five goals or more and they have that same 4-0 record in their last four Conference Quarterfinal games. The Sharks, on the other hand, have struggled a bit in the spot they are in here tonight as they have lost six of their last eight home games and they have really limped into the playoffs, going just 3-9 in their last twelve games overall. Throw in the fact that the Golden Knights have dominated the Pacific Division, going 44-21 in their last 65 while the underdog is 4-1 in the last five head to head meetings between the two teams and we’re taking Vegas at the small dog price to get the win in San Jose on Wednesday evening.

Pick: Vegas +115

