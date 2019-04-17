Boston Beat: NFL Futures

With the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox all off the schedule Thursday, VSiN has a chance to talk NFL football!

After winning their sixth Super Bowl in the last 18 years, the New England Patriots are once again global betting favorites to lift the Lombardi trophy this coming February. They’ve been given a slight market nod over their AFC compatriot Kansas City, and NFC threats New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams.

Let’s look first at odds to win the AFC and earn a trip to the Super Bowl. The following prices represent a composite from global sports books…

Odds to win the AFC: New England +325, Kansas City +350, Cleveland +700, Los Angeles Chargers +750, Indianapolis +800.

Those prices reflect the amount earned from a $100 bet. If you risk $100 on New England to capture the AFC crown, you’d win $325 (a sports book would return your initial $100 bet, then pay you $325 for your victory). Of course, gamblers aren’t forced to bet exactly $100. That price reflects the ratio for any investment. A $10 bet on the Patriots would earn $32.50. A $10K bet would earn $32.5K.

It’s hard to believe how far Cleveland has come in market respect from its historically disastrous 1-31 stretch through the 2016-17 seasons. With a new head coach, an exciting young quarterback, and improved talent on both sides of the ball, the Browns are now seen as the third best team in the AFC.

Let’s bring the top NFC teams into the mix and look at composite NFL championship prices for the top contenders…

Odds to win the Super Bowl: New England +700, Kansas City +750, Los Angeles Rams +800, New Orleans +800, Cleveland +1400, Los Angeles Chargers +1500, Philadelphia +1600, Chicago +1600, Indianapolis +1600.

A $100 futures bet on New England to win the 2020 Super Bowl would earn a $700 profit. Do you agree with the market on those other top threats?



Many sports books have also posted “Regular Season Win Totals.” This is an Over/Under bet for total victories through the 16 game season (playoffs are NOT counted). New England currently sits at 11 projected victories. Bettors can go Over or Under that total (if the Patriots won exactly 11 games, that would be a “push” and all bets would be refunded).

