Law firm Gibson Dunn and Crutcher launches practice group dedicated to sports betting

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP helped pave the way for the U.S. Supreme Court to make the landmark decision in May to legalize sports betting in New Jersey.

This month, the law firm announced that it launched a new practice group solely dedicated to betting and gaming, as it will handle clients’ litigation, regulation, compliance and corporate and real estate transactions.

“Since our firm succeeded in persuading the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the federal limits on sports gambling in the U.S., we have seen activity in the sector take off,” Ken Doran, chairman and managing partner of Gibson Dunn, said in a press release sent to MetroBet. “We can offer our clients in the gaming industry a unique combination of experience that we believe no other firm can offer: a superior regulatory and compliance capability along with a market-leading transactional practice. The new Betting and Gaming Practice Group will allow us to focus on the needs of our clients in a more coordinated, efficient and effective manner.”

Do sports bettors and sports-gambling companies need this service and representation? Well, let one of the key players from the new group tell it and the answer is yes, based on Gibson Dunn’s history.

“In London, we’ve represented our European online gaming clients in their most significant M&A activities in addition to helping them to develop their U.S. online and mobile gaming offerings,” said Jonathan Earle, co-chair of the new group. “It benefits all of our gaming-related clients to have strategic and centralized advice focused on their industry in the UK, the US and Asia from one firm in a manner that best fits with their own strategies.”

This new practice group should leverage Gibson Dunn’s reach in the ever-expanding betting and gaming industry.

Gibson Dunn made this announcement months after it served as the lead attorneys for New Jersey, getting the Supreme Court to repeal the federal limits on sports betting in the U.S. That led to The Garden State legalizing sports betting, which has been a booming success thus far with a whopping $184 million wagered in sports in New Jersey for the month of September alone. Much of that was due to the start of the NFL season. Seeing November’s totals should be interesting, considering it’s the first full month of the 2018 NFL season and 2018-19 NBA season, which tipped off Oct. 16.

With the industry getting bigger and more states in position to follow Jersey in becoming legalized sports-gambling states, sports bettors are going to run into situations where they need protection and assistance that’s where a Gibson Dunn and its new practice group could certainly be helpful.