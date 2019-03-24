2 Round NFL Mock Draft Kyler Murray Giants Bengals Redskins

A month away from the NFL Draft, most are projecting that the Cardinals will deal away Josh Rosen and take Oklahoma signal-caller Kyler Murray first overall. But Arizona has to know that it’s way more than one player away. Put Tom Brady on the Cardinals in September and the team would be lucky to win five games.
Arizona’s offensive line is a mess and whichever QB Kliff Kingsbury rolls with next year is in line to get killed unless the Cardinals bring in multiple talented linemen. And the easiest way to do that is to acquire more picks.
The Giants now have an extra pick to entice the Cardinals with in the form of the Odell Beckham Jr pick they got from Cleveland. Kingsbury told NFL Network this weekend that it’s entirely possible the Cardinals could go the trade route with the pick.
“When you have that first pick you’ve got to turn over every stone and look at every scenario that’s out there,” Kingsbury said. “So we’re definitely doing that.”
For what it’s worth, WFAA’s Mike Leslie (Dallas) reported that during Oklahoma’s pro day earlier this month that the Giants were the team that showed the most interest in Murray.
1. New York Giants: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky
4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
6. Arizona Cardinals: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
7. Jacksonville Jaguars: TJ Hockenson, TE, Iowa
8. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
10. Denver Broncos: Jonah Williams, G, Alabama
11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
12. Green Bay Packers: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
13. Miami Dolphins: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida
14. Atlanta Falcons: Devin White, LB, LSU
15. Washington Redskins: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
16. Carolina Panthers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
17. Arizona Cardinals: DK Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
18. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
19. Tennessee Titans: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi
21. Seattle Seahawks: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
22. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
24. Oakland Raiders: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
25. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
26. Indianapolis Colts: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
27. Oakland Raiders: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama
28. Los Angeles Chargers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
30. Green Bay Packers: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
31. Los Angeles Rams: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma
32. New England Patriots: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
33. Arizona Cardinals: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
34. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
35. Oakland Raiders: Bobby Okereke, LB, Stanford
36. San Francisco 49ers: Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
37. New York Giants: Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
38. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ugo Amadi, CB, Oregon
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Michel Deiter, G, Wisconsin
40. Buffalo Bills: Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas
41. Denver Broncos: Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
42. Cincinnati Bengals: Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
43. Detroit Lions: Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia
44. Green Bay Packers: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
45. Atlanta Falcons: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
46. Washington Redskins: Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia
47. Carolina Panthers: Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
48. Miami Dolphins: Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa
49. Cleveland Browns: Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
50. Minnesota Vikings: Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
51. Tennessee Titans: Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
54. Houston Texans: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
55. Houston Texans: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
56. New England Patriots: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
57. Philadelphia Eagles: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi
58. Dallas Cowboys: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
59. Indianapolis Colts: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
60. Los Angeles Chargers: Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame
61. Kansas City Chiefs: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
62. New Orleans Saints: David Edwards, OT, Wisonsin
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
64. New England Patriots: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame