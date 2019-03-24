2 Round NFL Mock Draft Kyler Murray Giants Bengals Redskins

A month away from the NFL Draft, most are projecting that the Cardinals will deal away Josh Rosen and take Oklahoma signal-caller Kyler Murray first overall. But Arizona has to know that it’s way more than one player away. Put Tom Brady on the Cardinals in September and the team would be lucky to win five games.

Arizona’s offensive line is a mess and whichever QB Kliff Kingsbury rolls with next year is in line to get killed unless the Cardinals bring in multiple talented linemen. And the easiest way to do that is to acquire more picks.

The Giants now have an extra pick to entice the Cardinals with in the form of the Odell Beckham Jr pick they got from Cleveland. Kingsbury told NFL Network this weekend that it’s entirely possible the Cardinals could go the trade route with the pick.

“When you have that first pick you’ve got to turn over every stone and look at every scenario that’s out there,” Kingsbury said. “So we’re definitely doing that.”

For what it’s worth, WFAA’s Mike Leslie (Dallas) reported that during Oklahoma’s pro day earlier this month that the Giants were the team that showed the most interest in Murray.

1. New York Giants: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

6. Arizona Cardinals: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: TJ Hockenson, TE, Iowa

8. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Jonah Williams, G, Alabama

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

12. Green Bay Packers: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons: Devin White, LB, LSU

15. Washington Redskins: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

16. Carolina Panthers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

17. Arizona Cardinals: DK Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

18. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

19. Tennessee Titans: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi

21. Seattle Seahawks: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

22. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

27. Oakland Raiders: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

31. Los Angeles Rams: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

32. New England Patriots: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

33. Arizona Cardinals: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

34. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

35. Oakland Raiders: Bobby Okereke, LB, Stanford

36. San Francisco 49ers: Darnell Savage, S, Maryland

37. New York Giants: Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

38. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ugo Amadi, CB, Oregon

39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Michel Deiter, G, Wisconsin

40. Buffalo Bills: Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas

41. Denver Broncos: Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

42. Cincinnati Bengals: Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

43. Detroit Lions: Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia

44. Green Bay Packers: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

45. Atlanta Falcons: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

46. Washington Redskins: Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia

47. Carolina Panthers: Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

48. Miami Dolphins: Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa

49. Cleveland Browns: Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

50. Minnesota Vikings: Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

51. Tennessee Titans: Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

54. Houston Texans: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

55. Houston Texans: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

56. New England Patriots: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

57. Philadelphia Eagles: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

58. Dallas Cowboys: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

59. Indianapolis Colts: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

60. Los Angeles Chargers: Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame

61. Kansas City Chiefs: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington

62. New Orleans Saints: David Edwards, OT, Wisonsin

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

64. New England Patriots: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame