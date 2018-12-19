2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants Redskins Raiders brawl over Justin Herbert

Over half of the league is still vying for a playoff spot but the rest of the NFL fan bases have fully turned their attention to the 2019 draft. Ohio State defensive end looks like the prohibitive favorite to go No. 1 overall next spring.
This is not a particularly strong quarterback class but there still figures to be two or three signal-callers get tabbed in Round 1. At the top of the draft the Raiders, Jaguars, Giants and Buccaneers could all be sniffing around for a QB. In our latest mock, we have Oregon's Justin Herbert landing with the Giants, Missouri's Drew Lock getting picked by quarterback-lover Jon Gruden and the Raiders late in the first round, and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins headed to the Redskins at No. 17. You can bet on who will go first overall in the draft by clicking the DraftKings Bet Now button below.
1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
2. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
3. New York Jets: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
4. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
6. Atlanta Falcons: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia
7. Detroit Lions: Devin White, LB, LSU
8. New York Giants: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky
10. Buffalo Bills: AJ Brown, WR, Ole Miss
11. Green Bay Packers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
12. Denver Broncos: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
13. Cincinnati Bengals: Raekwon Davis, DE, Alabama
14. Carolina Panthers: Albert Okwuegbunan, TE, Missouri
15. Cleveland Browns: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
16. Miami Dolphins: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
17. Washington Redskins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
18. Philadelphia Eagles: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
19. Indianapolis Colts: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
20. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
21. Minnesota Vikings: Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn
22. Oakland Raiders: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
23. Baltimore Ravens: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
25. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida
26. New England Patriots: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
27. Oakland Raiders: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
28. Kansas City Chiefs: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
29. Houston Texans: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
30. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
31. Los Angeles Chargers: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
32. Green Bay Packers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma