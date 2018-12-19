2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants Redskins Raiders brawl over Justin Herbert

Over half of the league is still vying for a playoff spot but the rest of the NFL fan bases have fully turned their attention to the 2019 draft. Ohio State defensive end looks like the prohibitive favorite to go No. 1 overall next spring.

This is not a particularly strong quarterback class but there still figures to be two or three signal-callers get tabbed in Round 1. At the top of the draft the Raiders, Jaguars, Giants and Buccaneers could all be sniffing around for a QB. In our latest mock, we have Oregon's Justin Herbert landing with the Giants, Missouri's Drew Lock getting picked by quarterback-lover Jon Gruden and the Raiders late in the first round, and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins headed to the Redskins at No. 17. You can bet on who will go first overall in the draft by clicking the DraftKings Bet Now button below.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

3. New York Jets: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

4. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

6. Atlanta Falcons: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

7. Detroit Lions: Devin White, LB, LSU

8. New York Giants: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky

10. Buffalo Bills: AJ Brown, WR, Ole Miss

11. Green Bay Packers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

12. Denver Broncos: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

13. Cincinnati Bengals: Raekwon Davis, DE, Alabama

14. Carolina Panthers: Albert Okwuegbunan, TE, Missouri

15. Cleveland Browns: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Miami Dolphins: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

17. Washington Redskins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

19. Indianapolis Colts: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

20. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

21. Minnesota Vikings: Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn

22. Oakland Raiders: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

23. Baltimore Ravens: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

25. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

26. New England Patriots: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

28. Kansas City Chiefs: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

29. Houston Texans: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

30. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

31. Los Angeles Chargers: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

32. Green Bay Packers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma