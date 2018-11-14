NFL Week 11 odds spread pick for Buccaneers Giants Eagles Saints

MetroBet takes a look at a pair of games for NFL Week 11.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants (-1)

Moneyline: Buccaneers EVEN, Giants -120

Betting Total: 52 points

Neither Tampa nor New York are trending well coming into this matchup; the Bucs have dropped six of their last seven while the Giants are 0-4 at home this season. But “Big Blue” exits a win over the 49ers in which they showed signs of improvement off a bye. Their highly-scrutinized offensive line allowed just one sack, enabling Eli Manning to toss a season-high three TDs and no INTs.

In many ways, Tampa Bay is an inferior version of San Francisco. Their league-worst defense by points per game allowed doesn’t bring down the quarterback as often and the Ryan Fitzpatrick-led offense is downright callous with the football. The Bucs have already committed 25 turnovers this year, the worst mark in the NFL. That’s led to a dreadful minus-19 turnover ratio. They also just canned kicker Chandler Catanzaro after he missed two field goals in a 16-3 home loss to Washington. Cairo Santos, 5-for-6 on field goals as well as extra points for the Rams earlier this year, steps in.

Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. should make their impression felt as the Giants dispatch a beleaguered Bucs team.

Prediction: Giants win, 27-21

The play: Giants -1

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints (-9)

Moneyline: Eagles +330, Saints -400

Betting Total: 54.5 points

The Saints are running like a well-oiled machine, winning and covering in seven straight games. Drew Brees and company should make it eight in a row against the Eagles in the Superdome this Sunday.

Philly is 2-6 in their last eight against the spread and just lost top cornerback Ronald Darby to a torn ACL. He was the last man standing on a devastated secondary that’s 23rd in passing yards allowed per game. Brees, with Michael Thomas and new target Brandon Marshall, should pick apart the Eagles through the air in this one.

The Eagles’ ground game has been inhibited by injuries this year, and it seems unlikely that they’ll be able to get anything going against New Orleans’ top-rated run stoppers. Carson Wentz should be able to attack the Saints’ vulnerable secondary (31st in passing yards per game allowed), but Golden Tate’s lack of involvement in his first game in Philly (four targets) does not inspire confidence.

This is a large number, but New Orleans’ high-octane offense looks impossible to stop at the moment.

Prediction: Saints win, 37-24

The play: Saints -9