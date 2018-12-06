Add drop fantasy football Latavius Murray Jaylen Samuels Dante Pettis more

Another NFL Sunday is in the books, and now it’s time to adjust to injuries and lineup notes to ahead of Week 14. Here are some considerations to add and drop from your fantasy football team if they’re still available in your league.

QUARTERBACKS

ADDS

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills — Allen hasn’t mastered playing the quarterback position yet. He’s actually far from it, averaging 195 yards per game through the air in his two contests since returning from an elbow injury. But he’s passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another, and his rushing ability has given him tremendous fantasy value — 22 carries for 234 yards in just two games!

DROPS

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions — If you haven’t cut ties here, you might as well let Stafford loose now. The Detroit offense is in shambles, and Stafford hasn’t hit 20 fantasy points in standard formats since Week 4. In fact, he’s has 13 or fewer fantasy points in four of his last five games.

RUNNING BACKS

ADDS

Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers — Melvin Gordon (knee) hasn’t officially been ruled out for Week 14, but the Chargers are cruising and would be smart to let him get healthy for the postseason. Jackson had a breakout performance on Sunday night in Pittsburgh, suggesting he can handle the featured role for a couple of games. Austin Ekeler got the majority of the work before turning to Jackson late, who went for an 8-63-1 line on the ground and caught a pass for 19 yards. He has a dream matchup at home against the Bengals in Week 14.

Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers — Matt Breida is already confirmed out against the Broncos, and Wilson came out of nowhere to impress against the Seahawks last week. Wilson earned 23 touches (catching 8-of-9 targets) and totaled 134 yards. He’s a terrific play for as long as Breida is sidelined.

DROPS

Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings — Dalvin Cook looked to have some explosiveness back against the Patriots, going for over nine yards per carry and also seeing 10 targets in the passing game. There could be a breakout coming there, while Murray’s taken 19 carries for just 49 yards in his last three games combined.

WIDE RECEIVERS

ADDS

Adam Humphries/Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Godwin’s production came because of DeSean Jackson’s absence, but his 5-101-1 line suggests he’s worth stashing for anytime he starts opposite Mike Evans. Humphries has been on a really consistent stretch out of the slot for Tampa, but isn’t getting all that much love. Humphries is averaging 12.3 points in standard non-PPR leagues over his last five games.

Dante Pettis, San Francisco 49ers — Pettis’ 4-77-1 line back in Week 12 could’ve been a fluke. The 49ers were decimated with injuries and it came against a weak Tampa defense. But he broke out even more with a 5-129-2 line.

Cortland Sutton, Denver Broncos — Emmanuel Sanders went down in practice on Wednesday with what the team is fearing to be a torn Achilles, per reports. Either way, it sounds like Sanders is done for the season, which leaves Sutton as the WR1 in Denver for the rest of the season. He should now be owned in all leagues regardless of what the final news on Sanders winds up being.

DROPS

Devin Funchess, Carolina Panthers — Funchess was outperformed by younger and more talented receivers in D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel during his brief absence, but both of those guys should be considered better fantasy options. Even with Greg Olsen shutdown for the season, Moore and Samuel should be considered the Carolina pass-catchers to own.

TIGHT ENDS

ADDS

Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers — Here’s the steal of the week, and if by some means he’s still sitting around in your league you need to get him NOW. James Conner has been ruled out for at least one game by the Steelers, which means Samuels will be the starting RB Sunday in Oakland … yet is TE eligible in some formats. Adding Samuel could literally be the key that wins you a championship this season.

DROPS

Evan Engram, New York Giants — Engram’s been battling multiple injuries all season long. With just one game in double-digit fantasy points back in Week 2, it’s time to look elsewhere for production.

DEFENSE

ADDS

New York Giants — The Giants have been really good defensively in two of their last three, scoring 17 fantasy points against Chicago, and another 11 against Tampa. This week they’ll square off against a Washington offense led by Mark Sanchez … not much more you can say there.

DROPS

Green Bay Packers — The Packers’ season is over. There are teams with something to play for you should be targeting over the Pack, who just can’t seem to get it together on either side of the ball.