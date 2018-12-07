TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NEW JERSEY

NJ

Army Navy Game: A Storied Rivalry With Plenty of Betting History

SPOATS.COM Newswire | Dec 07, 2018
Army got the best of Navy in last year's snowy tilt. Getty Images

The annual Army-Navy game is one of the classic rivalries in all of sports; it dates back to 1890, and is always the signature ending to the college football regular season campaign.

This years' installment is set to kick off on Saturday, December 8 at 3:00 PM from Lincoln Financial Field in the City of Brotherly Love, with Navy holding a modest edge over Army in the all-time series (60-51-7 SU record overall).

The betting component to this head-to-head gridiron affair is as storied as the rivalry itself, with some major upsets, including the 1950 game, where 2-6 Navy was listed as +21-point underdogs, winning outright by a score of 14-2 over an undefeated Army squad, who was also ranked 2nd in the nation at the time. Even more bananas, the Cadets (now Black Knights) had their 28-game winning streak snapped as a result of the loss.

Army owned a dominating 34-7-3 SU series record over Navy in the 44 years prior to this monumental defeat.

However, in more recent times, going back the last 20 years, Navy is 16-4 SU, with an average margin of victory by 8.8 points. The largest spread came in 2003, when the Midshipmen were installed as -21-point favorites, but their biggest rout came the year prior in 2002, a 58-12 shellacking as -3-point chalk.

Since 1980, the team with the higher winning percentage entering the game is 26-7-1 SU and 20-14 ATS (58.8 %). Ironically, Oddsmakers at top rated sportsbooks like DraftKings listed Army as +6-point dogs in the preseason betting lines, but completely flipped the script as the Black Knights are laying wood and opened as -7-point favorites on the college football odds board in the battle between these two United States Academies.

Army is 9-2 SU and 7-4 ATS in 2018, while Navy posted just a 3-9 SU mark, but covered 5 of their 12 games. Both teams went over the total 6 times while staying below the number on 5 occasions. In the one extra game Navy played they pushed on the closing number. Army (6-5 O/U), Navy (6-5-1 O/U).

An interesting betting stat on the total, UNDER has cashed winning tickets for bettors the last 12 times in a row in this historic game. Also worth noting, Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo has stayed below the posted total in 20 of 23 games (87%) against Army and/or Air Force, an overwhelming differential, and good piece of information to have before placing a bet.

The total opened at 42, but has since been bet down to 40.

Latest Notre Dame Oklahoma Clemson odds to beat Alabama

Bet with your head, not over it. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.