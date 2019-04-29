USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
NJ

Bets come in heavy on Eagles at DraftKings following NFL Draft

Matt Burke | Apr 29, 2019
Bets come in heavy on Eagles at DraftKings following NFL Draft
Getty Images

NFL Draft grades are in, and the Eagles made the honor roll this year.

Howie Roseman and friends received a ‘B-’ from CBS Sports, an ‘A’ from NFL.com, and a ‘B-‘ from SB Nation.

The positive vibes were reflected in the past few days at DraftKings Sportsbook as the company reported that the Birds have received the most amount of bets, by far, to win next year’s Super Bowl following the draft.

Now, a lot of this has to do with the fact that DraftKings takes the vast majority of its bets in New Jersey – which is obviously home to a whopping amount of Eagles fans. Here are the top five bet-on teams to win this year’s Super Bowl following the draft.

  1. Philadelphia Eagles 20 percent
  2. New York Jets 9 percent
  3. New York Giants 8 percent
  4. Cleveland Browns 7 percent
  5. New England Patriots 6 percent

With the exception of the Browns, all of those teams are in the Northeast. Still, 20 percent for the Eagles is an impressive number.

The optimism for the Jets here is obvious given the addition of Le’Veon Bell and a new coaching staff, but it’s quite confusing to see 8 percent of the bets coming down on the Giants – who received a steaming ‘F’ on most of their report cards nationally.

To bet on NFL Futures now at DraftKings and receive a free bet up to $500 through MetroBet, go to: 

Bet Now

 

DraftKings Sportsbook also has NFL Rookie of the Year odds now posted and they are as follows:

Kyler Murray +300

Josh Jacobs +600

Nick Bosa +900

Dwayne Haskins +700

Josh Allen +1000

As an example, if you bet $100 on Murray to win, your return would be $400.

To bet on NFL Rookie of the Year now at DraftKings and receive a free bet up to $500 through MetroBet, go to:

Bet Now

 

Tags:
SB footballSB advice
SB horse racing
How do you bet gamble on horse racing Kentucky Derby Preakness?
SB advice
Lions Calvin Johnson Patriots NFL Trade Rumors: Comeback coming?
SB advice
Betting odds NHL Bruins Leafs Predators Stars spread line advice
SB advice
Capitals Hurricanes NHL odds spread Predators Stars advice
SB advice
Mavericks NBA Mock Draft Zion Knicks Lakers Bulls fresh rumors
SB Golf
PGA Championship Bethpage Black Tiger Woods now the favorite

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: