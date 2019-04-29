Bets come in heavy on Eagles at DraftKings following NFL Draft

NFL Draft grades are in, and the Eagles made the honor roll this year.

Howie Roseman and friends received a ‘B-’ from CBS Sports, an ‘A’ from NFL.com, and a ‘B-‘ from SB Nation.

The positive vibes were reflected in the past few days at DraftKings Sportsbook as the company reported that the Birds have received the most amount of bets, by far, to win next year’s Super Bowl following the draft.

Now, a lot of this has to do with the fact that DraftKings takes the vast majority of its bets in New Jersey – which is obviously home to a whopping amount of Eagles fans. Here are the top five bet-on teams to win this year’s Super Bowl following the draft.

Philadelphia Eagles 20 percent New York Jets 9 percent New York Giants 8 percent Cleveland Browns 7 percent New England Patriots 6 percent

With the exception of the Browns, all of those teams are in the Northeast. Still, 20 percent for the Eagles is an impressive number.

The optimism for the Jets here is obvious given the addition of Le’Veon Bell and a new coaching staff, but it’s quite confusing to see 8 percent of the bets coming down on the Giants – who received a steaming ‘F’ on most of their report cards nationally.

DraftKings Sportsbook also has NFL Rookie of the Year odds now posted and they are as follows:

Kyler Murray +300

Josh Jacobs +600

Nick Bosa +900

Dwayne Haskins +700

Josh Allen +1000

As an example, if you bet $100 on Murray to win, your return would be $400.

