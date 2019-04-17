Betting odds NHL Bruins Leafs Predators Stars spread line advice

MetroBet breaks down the Stanley Cup playoff action for Wednesday night.

Boston Bruins +125 at Toronto Maple Leafs -145

Moneyline: Bruins EVEN, Maple Leafs -120

Puckline: Bruins +1.5 goals (-275), Maple Leafs -1.5 goals (+230)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over +105, Under -125)

Time (Eastern), TV: 7 p.m., NBCSN

The Toronto Maple Leafs wrested an oft-important 2-1 series lead from the Boston Bruins on Monday night, and they’ll go for a 3-1 stranglehold against their division rival on Wednesday night. Toronto was both faster and stronger than Boston in Game 3, outhitting the Bruins 42-33 en route to a 3-2 victory at Scotiabank Arena.

“[The Maple Leafs are] a fast team and we understand that so I think it’s more our forecheck in the neutral zone,” Boston left wing Jake DeBrusk explained to reporters after the game. “They got through way too easy today and there’s other times where they seemed more urgent, so credit to them.”

“We decided before the game that we’re going to play a simple style of hockey, get in there on the forecheck, just work hard and win battles,” Maple Leafs left wing Trevor Moore told reporters on Monday night. “I thought we did that pretty well.”

Frederik Anderson has been tough for the Bruins to solve, as he has a .939 save percentage through three games of this series. Assuming he continues his solid play, Toronto should emerge with a Game 4 triumph.

The play: Maple Leafs moneyline

Nashville Predators -120 at Dallas Stars +100

Moneyline: Predators -110, Stars -110

Puckline: Predators +1.5 goals (-310), Stars -1.5 goals (+260)

Betting Total: 5.0 goals (Over +105, Under -125)

Time (Eastern), TV: 8 p.m., USA

This quarterfinal series between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars has revolved around goaltenders Pekka Rinne and Ben Bishop, and it was Rinne that stood on his head and made 40 saves in Game 3 to secure a 3-2 win for his club.

“[Rinne is] the backbone of this franchise,” Predators defenseman P.K. Subban told reporters on Monday night. “He has been for a very long time. There’s no question in our room he’s one of our most important players, if not our most important. He showed that tonight.”

The Stars will try to even the series once again on home ice at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night, but bettors should side with the Predators.

The 42 shots Nashville surrendered in Game 3 seems like a fluke occurrence based on their regular season average of 30 shots against per game, ninth in the league. Dallas’ offense averaged just 30.7 shots per game in the regular year, just 20th in the NHL.

The play: Predators moneyline

