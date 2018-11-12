Bucks Spurs Suns Pistons NBA Trade Rumors Celtics Terry Rozier on move?

The latest buzz from around the NBA.

Last week it was revealed that Celtics point guard Terry Rozier could be shipped out of Boston soon as Kyrie Irving's backup desperately wants more playing time. Rozier is up for restricted free agency next summer and it's unlikely that the Celtics will have enough available cash to re-up with the former Louisville standout.

Celtics boss Danny Ainge, coach Brad Stevens and Rozier himself have denied the reports that he wants out of Dodge but it’s not like any of those parties would confirm those reports either. Ainge has often denied trade talk in the past, only to make a move days later.

The Celtics could also use a major spark right now as they are one of the more disappointing teams in the NBA with a 7-6 record.

"The Celtics selected Rozier far above where anyone expected them to at No. 16 overall in the 2015 draft," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote. "They nailed the pick. But committing a full five-year-maximum contract to Irving this offseason would make it difficult to match a potential $16 to $20 million per year (or more) offer sheet on Rozier."

The Celtics could use a change for the sake of change move right now. Irving has expressed the desire for the C’s to have another veteran voice in the locker room. San Antonio’s Patty Mills would fit the bill.

The Spurs are looking for a point guard after losing Dejounte Murray in the preseason and a trade with the Celtics has potential. San Antonio also has its own 2019 first round pick to dangle. It wouldn’t be a great pick, obviously, given that the Spurs are likely to be a top four team in the West – but the Celtics also won’t be expecting a lottery pick in exchange for Rozier’s services.

The Suns are another top team to watch in the Rozier sweepstakes as they basically fired Ryan McDonough because of his inability to complete a trade for a point guard.

The Bucks and Pistons are also teams that are in the mix early in the season that could be looking for an upgrade at the point guard position. Wouldn’t it be fun if Eric Bledsoe and Rozier were fighting for minutes on the same squad?