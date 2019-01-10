Canadiens Blues Sharks Golden Knights NHL odds for Wednesday, advice

MetroBet takes a glance at where to place your money on the NHL slate for Thursday night.

Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues

Moneyline: Canadiens +105, Blues -125

Puckline: Canadiens +1.5 goals (-265), Blues -1.5 goals (+225)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over EVEN, Under -120)

Time (Eastern): 8 p.m.

Thursday night’s battle at the Enterprise Center has all the makings of a close, low-scoring game as the Montreal Canadiens visit the St. Louis Blues.

The Canadiens, especially goaltender Carey Price, have taken their show on the road very well this year. Price has a 2.41 GAA and a .923 save percentage, vastly superior to his 2.92 GAA and .898 save percentage at home. Price’s play over the last few games has contributed to Under bettors cashing in five straight games involving Montreal.

What’s preventing the Canadiens from being a good bet here is the lack of success of their top-line scorers. Max Domi hasn’t scored in 14 straight games, and Jonathan Drouin has found the back of the net just three times over his last 16 appearances. Additionally, Montreal’s power play has fallen to 31st (12.6 percent), last in the NHL.

St. Louis should play their part in seeing this game go below the total. Alex Steen just hit injured reserve, while Tyler Bozak is out once more due to the flu. Interestingly, per Covers.com, Vladimir Tarasenko has not scored for the Blues on home ice since Nov. 24 and has just one goal in 10 career games against the Canadiens.

Prediction: Canadiens win, 3-2

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights

Moneyline: Sharks +105, Golden Knights -125

Puckline: Sharks +1.5 goals (-245), Golden Knights -1.5 goals (+205)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over -110, Under -110)

Time (Eastern): 10 p.m.

San Jose stumbled at the end of the 2018, dropping four of their last six games in December, but they’ve reeled off four straight victories since the start of 2019. Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights are riding a seven-game win streak and are 15-6 straight-up at the T-Mobile Arena this season.

A common bond shared by these clubs of late has been strong, consistent production from their scorers. The Sharks have averaged 4.4 goals per game over their last 10 contests, while the Golden Knights have averaged 3.3. Evander Kane has registered five goals for San Jose during a six-game point streak. Vegas’ scoring has been so well-balanced this year, even “enforcer” Ryan Reeves has eight goals, so the Sharks’ stoppers can’t take a breather.

With San Jose’s Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Justin Braun expected to miss Thursday night’s game, look for the Golden Knights to test the shaky Martin Jones (2.82 GAA, .899 save percentage) early and often.

Prediction: Golden Knights win, 5-3

The play: Canadiens vs. Blues Under 6.0 goals and Sharks vs. Golden Knights Over 6.0 goals Parlay (+250)