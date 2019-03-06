Capitals Flyers NHL odds Flames Knights hockey gambling advice

MetroBet looks at the best bets on the ice for Wednesday night.

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers

Moneyline: Capitals -125, Flyers -105

Puckline: Capitals -1.5 goals (+220), Flyers +1.5 goals (-270)

Betting Total: 6.5 goals (Over -110, Under -110)

Time (Eastern), TV: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

The offenses of both the Washington Capitals (38-21-7) and the Philadelphia Flyers (32-26-8) have been firing on all cylinders lately, and that trend should continue when these clubs collide at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.

Washington has scored at least three goals in six of their last seven contests, with five of those occurring on the road. All-Star left wing Alex Ovechkin has potted five of those goals, and right wingers T.J. Oshie, Tom Wilson and Brett Connolly have each added three.

Philly forwards have netted at least three goals in five straight contests. Left wing James Van Riemsdyk leads all snipers in that span with four goals, but center Claude Giroux has been extremely impressive, contributing nine assists. Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny and Jakub Voracek each have three goals in their last five efforts.

Per Covers.com, the Caps’ Over/Under record is 7-2 in their last nine games against teams with losing records. The Flyers have gone Over in four of their last six contests against teams with winning records, and in four straight home games.

Prediction: Capitals win, 5-3

The play: Capitals vs. Flyers Over

Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights

Moneyline: Flames EVEN, Golden Knights -120

Puckline: Flames +1.5 goals (-275), Golden Knights -1.5 goals (+225)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over -110, Under -110)

Time (Eastern): 10:30 p.m.

There are several signs pointing to the Under in Wednesday night’s matchup between the Calgary Flames (41-18-7) and the Vegas Golden Knights (36-26-5) at T-Mobile Arena.

The Flames’ offense has cooled considerably over their last seven games, notching a total of just 13 goals, or 1.86 per tilt. That’s a far cry from their season average of 3.55 goals per game. Both left wing Johnny Gaudreau and center Sean Monahan have been in prolonged slumps. Gaudreau has just one goal in his last 16 games, while Monahan has just one in his last 10.

The Golden Knights’ snipers have been marginal all year long, ranking 15th in goals per game at exactly three. They enter Wednesday night having scored 16 goals in their last five contests, with team-leading scorer Max Pacioretty (21) finding the twine three times. Deadline acquisition Mark Stone has yet to register a goal with his new club. The headliner from their last two contests was goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who has registered back-to-back shutouts.

Prediction: Golden Knights win, 3-1

The play: Flames vs. Golden Knights Under

