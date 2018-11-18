Celtics NBA Trade Rumors Draymond Anthony Davis Warriors buzz

Maybe Kyrie Irving is right. Perhaps the Celtics do need another veteran presence in their locker room. Irving suggested after the Celtics' 98-86 home loss to the Jazz on Saturday night that Boston's early-season struggles may be due, in part, to younger players forcing their shots because they're trying to replicate the success they had in the playoffs last spring while Irving and Gordon Hayward were injured. Clearly Irving is mostly speaking about Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier. Here are Celtics NBA Trade Rumors Draymond Anthony Davis Warriors.

Tatum has been thought of as the only "untouchable" player on the Celtics roster in recent months, but if a player of Anthony Davis' caliber becomes available - Danny Ainge has never been shy about pulling off a stunner.

While the Celtics are having on-court troubles the Warriors are having major off-court issues, centered on the much ballyhooed feud between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. It now seems more than ever that there will be some sort of shake-up in Golden State in the next eight months. Whether or not it's an NBA landscape altering change or not remains to be seen.

The Warriors have been whispered about as potential suitors for Davis like the Celtics, believe it or not. But until very recently it seemed unfathomable that the Warriors could keep their core together and even think about landing Davis. Before the Draymond - Durant blowup, The Ringer's Bill Simmons and Justin Verrier discussed potential ways the Warriors could land Davis. One of which involved dumping Draymond.

Simmons: I can't see how it works unless … at least two of the guys would have to go. I don't see how this is conceivable without them renouncing Klay and Draymond. Because Steph's already making $40 million a year. The cap's $100.

Verrier: The Warriors best bet would be re-signing both of those guys and then trying to trade one of them for Anthony Davis next season.

Simmons: But [the Warriors] just can't beat the Lakers and Celtics with a package. Unless Durant's in it. And I'm pretty sure Durant's not going to New Orleans.

Verrier: I do think it's interesting in that the last time Dell Demps had to [trade away a superstar player] it was for a bunch of high-level veterans. It got shot down by the league but if [the Pelicans] are thinking short-term again and they need to secure their jobs something like that wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.

The Pelicans are right where they expected to be in terms of the standings so far this season as they are 9-7 and are a borderline playoff team. If at any point this season things go south, expect Demps to start to sniff around regarding a Davis trade.

Crazy enough, the Celtics and Warriors could be the biggest power-brokers of all when it comes to a Davis trade with Boston holding young elite talent and the Warriors holding veteran elite talent that now suddenly seems trade-able.