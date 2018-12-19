Christmas Eve Day sports TV schedule NBA college football

A look at the football and basketball slate for the holiday

Bad news. You might have to actually speak with your family this year. With Christmas Day falling on a Tuesday in 2019, there won’t be any NFL or college football games being played. The NBA is the only league that’s going full tilt on the holiday, as they always do. The NHL does not have any games scheduled for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. As for the college bowl games, there are no games scheduled for Monday or Tuesday. Things will pick up the day after Christmas with three games on the slate.

There will be college basketball played as Indiana State, Colorado, UNLV, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Bucknell, Charlotte and TCU will play in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii.

Here are all the sports you can watch on TV during the holiday.

Christmas Eve Monday, Dec. 24

NFL: Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Christmas Day Tuesday, Dec. 25

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks (12 p.m., ESPN)

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets (3 p.m., ABC)

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (5:30 p.m., ABC)

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors (8 p.m., ABC)

NBA Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

NCAA basketball: Diamondhead Classic (1 p.m., ESPNU)

NCAA basketball: Diamondhead Classic (3 p.m., ESPNU)

NCAA basketball: Diamondhead Classic (6:30 p.m., ESPNU)

NCAA basketball: Diamondhead Classic (9 p.m., ESPNU)

Day after Christmas Wednesday, Dec. 26

College football: Boston College vs. Boise State (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

College football: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

College football: California vs. TCU (9 p.m., ESPN)

