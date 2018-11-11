Daily Fantasy Football Josh Gordon Kareem Hunt Julio Jones advice

NFL Sunday is upon us, and a ripe 11-game slate awaits on DraftKings. You can play DraftKings DFS right now by clicking here. I mainly happen to be a cash game player (roughly the top half of their field gets paid out) versus a tournament player (roughly top 20 percent get paid on a scale), so below I’ll provide you with some of the safest players on this slate that are on my radar:

QUARTERBACK

Aaron Rodgers ($6,400) vs. MIA — The Pack generally are a different team at home and this is by far the cheapest we’ve seen Rodgers in a home game this season. This is a great bounce-back spot after two tough road games.

Philip Rivers ($6,000) at OAK — The Raiders are a joke and Rivers already torched them for 33 yards and nearly 25 DK points this season. Rivers is yet to throw less than two touchdowns in any game this season.

Ryan Fitzpatrick ($5,900) vs. WAS —Fitz is averaging 26.7 DK points this season, and that includes two games he’s played just one half of and combined for 24 total points in. With no running game, this team has to sling it.

RUNNING BACK

Todd Gurley ($9,400) vs. SEA — Gurley was a “bust” with just 19.9 DK points last week. Otherwise he’s topped 25 in every week and flashed 40-point upside. He scored 33.3 DK points against Seattle earlier this season and is extremely safe to roster, per usual.

Melvin Gordon ($9,000) at OAK — Gordon’s priced up, but he’s scored fewer than 22 DKFP just once this season — including 22 against the Raiders. Oakland ranks last in the NFL in rusher yards allowed per game and the Chargers are 10-point favorites in this one.

Kareem Hunt ($8,500) vs. ARI — Hunt has been an absolute beast lately, thanks to a boost in his role in the receiving game while maintaining a constant workload on the ground. With KC favored by 16 at home, Hunt should see plenty of work.

Duke Johnson ($4,700) vs. ATL — The Falcons allow the most catches to the RB position, and Johnson saw nine targets for the Browns last week — catching them all and scoring two touchdowns. This is a great matchup spot for him.

Dion Lewis ($4,600) vs. NE — Lewis has beck-to-back games with 21.5-plus DK points, earning 42 total touches during that span. He’s getting a huge workload for a cheap price.

Mike Davis ($4,300) at LAR — Chris Carson is banged up, which led to 107 yards on 22 touches for Davis last week (including seven catches). Those receptions could prove important while playing from behind against the Rams.

WIDE RECEIVER

Julio Jones ($8,300) at CLE — Julio finally broke through with a TD in Week , and has another good matchup in Cleveland. Regardless, Jones has easy 20-DK point upside on yardage alone.

Tyler Boyd ($7,500) vs. NO — The Saints rank dead last in the NFL against WR this season and the Bengals will be without A.J. Green. This is a huge breakout spot for Boyd, who posted a 9-138-1 line in a similar matchup against Tampa in his last game — and that was with Green on the field.

Josh Gordon ($6,000) at TEN — Gordon’s earned a featured role for the Pats, and makes for their best downfield target with Rob Gronkowski sidelined. After 130 yards and a TD against the Pack, look for an encore in Tennessee.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($5,000) vs. MIA — MVS has carved out a clear role in Green Bay’s offense. With 12.5-20 DK points in each of his last four games, he’s a safe play at a cheap salary.

Corey Davis ($4,500) vs. NE — If the Titans wind up playing from behind, Davis will likely see some deep targets. He’s not all that reliable, but he saw 10 targets last week, which would lead to plenty of production against a team like New England.

TIGHT END

David Njoku ($4,200) vs. ATL — Njoku has a terrific matchup against the Falcons. He saw his role grow back to what it once was with the coaching changes in Cleveland, and can be trusted once again.

Trey Burton ($3,900) vs. DET — Burton has scored 10 or more DK points in four of his last five games, and gets a matchup against a Detroit team that’s coming undone.

D/ST

Bears ($3,600) vs. DET — Detroit allowed 10 sacks and a defensive touchdown last week against Minnesota. Things only get toughed in Chicago.

Jets ($3,400) vs. BUF — The Bills get destroyed week after week, and are now turning to Matt Barkley at QB on the road. The Jets couldn't be in a better spot.