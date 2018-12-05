Deal possible for Kelvin Benjamin Patriots Cowboys Broncos

The wide receiver was cut by the Bills Tuesday

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin can be claimed off waivers immediately but the team that claims him would have to pay him the remaining portion of his $8.5 million salary. It is possible that Benjamin could clear waivers and sign with a playoff team. No doubt, there would be plenty of suitors for the 27-year-old.

“It remains to be seen who’s interested,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said Wednesday. “He’s a guy who is very big, who has shown he has skills, but can you get him up to speed with four weeks left in the regular season? And can he make an impact in the postseason? That would be the best outcome for him. Kind of like what Dez Bryant was trying to do. Get yourself ready to go, contribute in the playoffs, and get people to pay attention to you as they put together their list of free agent acquisitions for 2019.”

The Patriots immediately come to mind as a team who would be interested in Benjamin as they have made a habit of signing big name releases this time of year. Two years ago it was wide receiver Michael Floyd, and last year it was Steelers legend James Harrison.

It should be noted that the Patriots outright claimed Floyd on waivers and only had to pay him $1.2 million in salary. Harrison’s situation was different as he cleared waivers and the Pats brought him in to take a look at him.

The Patriots would obviously prefer not to pay the remaining portion of that $8.5 million but it may be in their budget. The Pats do an excellent job of having available funds this time of year, when most other teams have blown their wad.

Benjamin has had big games against the Patriots in the past, including a 104-yard day in Foxboro last year, and Bill Belichick often falls in love with players that he has seen do damage against him.

Other teams that could be interested are the Texans, Ravens, Broncos and Cowboys. All are teams that could use some wide receiver help as they battle for a playoff spot down the stretch of the season.