Dean Ambrose AEW free live stream CM Punk link rumors

The pressure is on AEW to make a big splash for its first Pay Per View event on Saturday. Rumors have been swirling that former WWE stars Dean Ambrose or CM Punk could show up as a surprise on the first show as Ambrose’s contract with WWE recently expired and a masked Punk made a run-in at an independent event last month. Ambrose, who will likely go by Jon Moxley in AEW if he does join the upstart company, is much more likely than Punk as Ambrose has full intentions of carrying on his pro wrestling career. Punk almost seems scarred by the wrestling business these, but at some point he will want to get back to work. Punk is now 40-years-old and likely only has a few years left in the tank.

All that said, Punk has always gone against the grain of conventional thinking. He has made a good chunk of coin in WWE and UFC and from most accounts saves his money well.

As for the wrestlers who are actually on the AEW roster, they are as follows.

Adam Page

Angelico

Brandon Cutler

Chris Jericho

Christopher Daniels

Chuck Taylor

Cima

Cody Rhodes

Darby Allin

Fenix

Frankie Kazarian

Jack Evans

Jimmy Havoc

Joey Janela

Jungle Boy

Kenny Omega

Kip Sabian

Matt Jackson

MJF

Michael Nakazawa

Nic Jackson

Pac

Penta El Zero M

Peter Avalon

Private Party

Sammy Guevara

Scorpio Sky

Sonny Kiss

Trent Beretta

As for how you can watch the AEW event on TV and a live stream of the event, your best bet is through traditional PPV and through the Bleacher Report live app. Here are some other free options that will be updated closer to the start of the show.

