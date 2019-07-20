Did Stranger Things Hopper die Is he dead or alive for Season 4?

The lingering question following Season 3 of Stranger Things is whether or not Chief Hopper actually died when sacrificing himself for the greater good.

In the final scene of Season 3, however, we see that the Russians have an "American" being held in their cells. They throw one of the prisoners to a different looking demogorgon.

Many are speculating that this particular demogorgon is actually Chief Hopper.

Another connection being made regards a couple of Star Wars references made in Season 3. Hopper and the similarly lovable and sarcastic Han Solo both use the phrase "See you in hell" before seemingly perishing.

Of course, Solo is not dead and is revived in Return of the Jedi. Steve Harrington makes a reference to Return of the Jedi when he is being interviewed for a potential job at the video store.

There are also similarities to Jabba the Hutt having prisoners tossed into the Sarlacc Pit and the Russians tossing men to the demogorgon.