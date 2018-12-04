TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NEW JERSEY

NJ

DraftKings Sportsbook Flash Bet Giveaway promo offering $17,500 in free bets

Matt Burke | Dec 04, 2018
DraftKings sportsbook free money giveaway
DraftKings sportsbook

DraftKings is celebrating 7.5 million bets having been made on its relatively new online sportsbook with the company giving away $17,500 in free bets. DK Sportsbook sent out the promotion via email to its New Jersey users on Tuesday afternoon.

The “Flash Bet Giveaway” tells bettors that they can “bet now and win a share of $17,500 in free bets.”

Part of the promo included the following: “Until we hit 10,000 bets, every bet you make is eligible for one of these milestone bonuses. Plus, every 50th bet wins $75.”

 

Major Milestone       Prize

50                                $150

1,000                           $250

2,000                           $250

3,000                           $250

4,000                           $250

5,000                           $250

6,000                           $250

7,000                           $250

$7,500                         $250

$8,000                         $250

9,000                           $250

10,000                         $750

Total Cost                   $17,500

Tags:
SB news
Bet with your head, not over it. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.