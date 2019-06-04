DraftKings Sportsbook NBA Finals Warriors Raptors offers odds

USA

Matt Burke | Jun 04, 2019
DraftKings Sportsbook NBA Finals Warriors Raptors
Getty Images

By stealing home court advantage in Game 2, the Golden State Warriors are again the favorites to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Conventional wisdom tells you that the “been there, done that” Dubs should have no problem dismissing the Raptors from here on out. But the mind of sports bettor often goes against the grain of sky-is-blue thinking.

DraftKings Sportsbook reported that since the end of Game 2, a whopping 91 percent of the money wagered on series winner odds was on the Raptors.

