NJ

DraftKings Sportsbook odds boosts Liverpool Tottenham more

Matt Burke | May 30, 2019
DraftKings Sportsbook odds boosts Liverpool Tottenham
Getty Images

This could very well be the biggest sports betting weekend until college football kicks off in late August, as the NBA and NHL seasons wrap up.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering several odds boosts for the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final as well as some Phillies props for this jam-packed sports weekend.

To take advantage of these odds boosts and more at DraftKings Sportsbook online

On Friday, DraftKings will offer a Champions League Final prop on Harry Kane to score a goal on a header ahead of Saturday’s clash between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Saturday features DraftKings’ “MLB Madness” offerings with a boost on a 4-leg moneyline parlay that includes the Phillies, Padres, Astros and Mets all to win. DK will also have Stanley Cup Final Game 3 boosts.

And the weekend will conclude with Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Warriors. DraftKings Sportsbook will dish out odds boosts on the first Toronto player to score 20 points as well as for Kawhi Leonard to score the first field goal.

To take advantage of these prop bets and more at DraftKings Sportsbook online

