DraftKings sportsbook ready to dominate down South

Think DraftKings and its online platforms probably come to mind first.

But the company wants its physical sportsbooks to stand out as well. That’s precisely why the company announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville, Mississippi to officially open the DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook. As long as the plan meets lingering regulatory approvals from the Mississippi Gaming Commission and other parties involved, the Sportsbook is set to open this Friday, Nov. 16, promising multi-screen sports betting — not to mention a great place to watch the NFL and NBA.

You can bet now at DraftKings online sportsbook by clicking below.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, whose leadership has a high bar for quality and a forward-thinking approach to sports betting; a perfect fit for DraftKings,” Matt Kalish, Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of DraftKings, said in a press release statement sent to MetroBet. “We’re excited to bring and offer an innovative sports betting experience to sports fans in one of the largest and most competitive gaming markets in the U.S.”

Scarlet Pearl is equally excited to partner with the daily fantasy sports mammoth.

“We are excited to introduce DraftKings, a ‘new way’ to game for our current and future guests,” Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort CEO LuAnn Pappas said. “Our collaboration with DraftKings is an opportunity for us to continue to set high standards on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and give our players a new home for sports betting.”

In addition to the multi-screen experience, the DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook will offer live, in-game betting with three windows in addition to on-site kiosks.

And the overall operation will be in good hands, considering it will be directed by Nicholas “Nico” Sfanos, who previously oversaw the sportsbooks for Station Casinos throughout Nevada.

Prior to this Sportsbook, the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort was already established with 300 hotel rooms and what’s regarded as one of the Gulf Coast’s most modern gaming floors with upwards of 1,170 slots, including 80 video poker machines and 37 table games. The DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook should be a welcomed addition to that offering.