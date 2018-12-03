Eagles Redskins prop bets for Monday Night Football, advice

The Washington Redskins are six-point underdogs as they head to Philadelphia on Monday night to take on the Eagles, who could move into a tie for second in the NFC East with a victory. If neither the spread nor the total (45 points) are enticing, perhaps these three prop wagers will be. You can click on the Bet Now buttons below to bet on prop bets at DraftKings sportsbook.

Colt McCoy Over/Under 242.5 passing yards (Over -108, Under -118)

McCoy looked a little lost in his first game under center this year, as he tossed three INTs in a 31-23 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys. He did throw for 268 yards, but it took 38 attempts to get there.

Washington will probably not fall behind in Philly like they did in Dallas, which necessitated more and more throws from McCoy. Adrian Peterson should have a fine evening against a modest Eagles run-stopping unit (12th by yards per game allowed) and take some of the burden off McCoy’s shoulders.

Alex Smith, who started the first 10 games for the Redskins in 2018, only eclipsed 242.5 passing yards four times. But since wide out Jamison Crowder went down with an ankle injury on Oct. 8, Smith went over that number only once in six games. Fade the former Longhorns signal caller in this market.

The play: Colt McCoy Under 242.5 passing yards (-118)

Any time TD scorer (all listed players)

The Redskins would be wise to rely on Peterson out of the backfield in this one. They lost whatever little “over the top” ability they had when Smith suffered a gruesome knee injury on Nov. 18.

Washington has been a “grind it out” type of offense all year, as they’re ranked just 28th in yards per play. Peterson should be offered plenty of carries in short-yardage situations, especially down near the goal line. Look for him to drive one in from a yard or two away at some point early in this contest. The odds on this prop bet are surprisingly generous.

The play: Adrian Peterson (+220)

Alternate Spread/Total Parlay

Redskins +6 and the Under (45) are playable as they are, but a Redskins +8.5 and Under 53.5 points parlay at even-money odds is very intriguing.

Philly is tough to side with right now, especially as a sizeable favorite in a divisional tilt. They’re 2-8 against the spread over their last 10 efforts. Even if the Eagles prevail, it won’t be by more than one score. As for the total, Washington is 27th in points per game (20.0) while Philadelphia is 24th (20.9). The Under has cashed in 10 of the last 15 Redskins games.

The play: Redskins +8.5 and Under 53.5 points Parlay (EVEN)