Eagles Super Bowl odds rise after win over Rams: NFL Futures

Two Super Bowl favorites took a pounding on Sunday as the Patriots fell to the Steelers and the Rams dropped one to the Eagles at home. Bookmakers are not convinced that the Eagles can make it out of the logjam for the final seed in the NFC, but their odds to win it all did rise on Monday. Philly is now alongside the Colts and Seahawks, who all have +3400 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Eagles may be worth taking a flier on. We've seen wild card teams win it all before as they go on a hot streak at the right time. This century, the 2000 Ravens, the 2005 Steelers and the 2007 Giants all won the Super Bowl after barely sneaking into the dance.
Here is a look at the Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook on Monday afternoon.
New Orleans Saints +270
Los Angeles Rams +500
Kansas City Chiefs +600
Los Angeles Chargers +650
New England Patriots +850
Chicago Bears +1300
Houston Texans +1700
Pittsburgh Steelers +1800
Dallas Cowboys +2900
Baltimore Ravens +3100
Indianapolis Colts +3400
Philadelphia Eagles +3400
Seattle Seahawks +3400
Minnesota Vikings +4500
Tennessee Titans +6500
Carolina Panthers +16000
Miami Dolphins +23000
Cincinnati Bengals +25000
Washington Redskins +25000
Cleveland Browns +75000