Eagles Super Bowl odds rise after win over Rams: NFL Futures

Two Super Bowl favorites took a pounding on Sunday as the Patriots fell to the Steelers and the Rams dropped one to the Eagles at home. Bookmakers are not convinced that the Eagles can make it out of the logjam for the final seed in the NFC, but their odds to win it all did rise on Monday. Philly is now alongside the Colts and Seahawks, who all have +3400 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Eagles may be worth taking a flier on. We've seen wild card teams win it all before as they go on a hot streak at the right time. This century, the 2000 Ravens, the 2005 Steelers and the 2007 Giants all won the Super Bowl after barely sneaking into the dance.

Here is a look at the Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook on Monday afternoon.

New Orleans Saints +270

Los Angeles Rams +500

Kansas City Chiefs +600

Los Angeles Chargers +650

New England Patriots +850

Chicago Bears +1300

Houston Texans +1700

Pittsburgh Steelers +1800

Dallas Cowboys +2900

Baltimore Ravens +3100

Indianapolis Colts +3400

Philadelphia Eagles +3400

Seattle Seahawks +3400

Minnesota Vikings +4500

Tennessee Titans +6500

Carolina Panthers +16000

Miami Dolphins +23000

Cincinnati Bengals +25000

Washington Redskins +25000

Cleveland Browns +75000