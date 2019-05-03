Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant to retire from NFL this weekend?

Three-time Pro Bowler Dez Bryant has spent 12 of the past 13 months wondering where his next football stop would be.

Recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in November during an incredibly brief stint with the Saints, Bryant is putting in all of the work in order to make a complete comeback. On April 19, he tweeted, "I'm back jumping. What a great feeling."

He's also been posting workout videos and had a lot of commentary on the NFL Draft, particularly on where top rated receivers would land.

But on Thursday night, Bryant posted on ominous sub-tweet: "Sometimes the only way to win is not to play the game."

It's important to note that Bryant is quite reactionary on social media, so the sub-tweet could ultimately mean nothing.

Bryant is still just 30-years-old and is not even two years removed from a 69-catch, 838 yard receiving season. Teams that could be interested in him if he is serious about returning are the Saints, Ravens, Patriots, Eagles and Steelers.

New England is one team that values a receiver with Bryant's skillset as their first round draft pick this year, N'Keal Harry, has consistently been compared to Bryant by his former coach Herman Edwards. The Patriots were never truly serious about bringing Bryant in last year, but the fact that Sean Payton took a flier on him last season is somewhat relevant to him potentially landing in Foxborough. Bill Belichick highly values Payton's opinion on players and all NFL matters. If Payton were to give Bryant a recommenation to Belichick, the Patriots could potentially bite this time around.