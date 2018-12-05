Free Army Navy game live stream link to watch football online

Streaming information for the Knights versus the Midshipmen

Army is favored in this one for the first time since 2001 as it hasn’t lost since September. The Knights have been one of the hottest teams in college football as they haven’t lost since Sept. 22. That loss was a 28-21 overtime defeat at the hands of mighty Oklahoma, in Norman. Navy, meanwhile, has just one win (over Tulsa since mid-September.

The Midshipmen are strong on the ground as they average 5.0 yards per carry but through the air they’ve been abysmal. Army, on the other hand, averaged 10.5 yards per pass attempt which is only behind Alabama and Oklahoma.

If Navy has a prayer against its chief rival, quarterback Zach Abey will have to get the job done on the ground. In Navy’s 37-29 victory over Tulsa, Abey passed the ball just two times but ran the ball a whopping 26 times for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Abey began the season as the team’s wide receiver but the senior moved back to quarterback when the team needed a spark.

Army doesn’t pass the ball much either as Kelvin Hopkins threw just six passes in the team’s win over Colgate in the team’s last game back in mid-November. But like Abey, Hopkins can be effective on the ground as well as he ran for 90 yards on 19 carries in Army’s 28-14 win over the Raiders.

To live stream the Army versus Navy game you have options. These will be updated as we get closer to kickoff on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Free Army Navy game Live Stream 1

Free Army Navy game Live Stream 2

Free Army Navy game Live Stream 3

Free Army Navy game Live Stream 4

You can bet on the Army verus Navy game now by clicking the link below.