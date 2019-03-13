Futures NFL odds Eagles rise due to DeSean Jackson free agency moves

The Eagles made one of the biggest splashes in free agency in 2017 in landing top receiver Alshon Jeffery, and it paid off big-time 11 month later with a Super Bowl win.

The Rams were highly active in March of 2018, brining in the top defensive player on the market in Ndamukong Suh, and they were rewarded with a trip to this past February's Super Bowl.

Bet Now

Making moves in March can be a big step forward in solidifying your franchise as a Super Bowl contender, and the sportsbooks agree. The Eagles' trade for DeSean Jackson and their signings of Malik Jackson and Jason Peters have made their Super Bowl odds climb.

On the day after last month's Super Bowl, the Eagles had the ninth best odds to win it all in the 2019 season at (+1800). Here were the top 10 odds on Feb. 5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots +800

Chiefs +900

Saints +900

Rams +1100

Colts +1400

Chargers +1400

Steelers +1400

Packers +1800

Eagles +1800

Falcons +2000

And here are the odds at FanDuel as of today.

Chiefs +700

Patriots +700

Saints +850

Rams +900

Chargers +1500

Eagles +1600

Bears +1600

Colts +1800

Packers +1800

Browns +1800

The Eagles vaulted over the Steelers here, mostly thanks to the superstar fire sale that went on in Pittsburgh. The Birds also climbed over the Colts and Packers, who were both relatively quiet in free agency this week.

Cleveland was obviously the biggest riser this week due to their trade for star receiver Odell Beckham. On Feb. 5 they had +4000 odds to win it all, the 20th best odds in the league. Today they have the 10th best odds at +1800.

Eagles fans will also be happy to see the Giants now with +6000 odds to win the Super Bowl, the 26th "best" odds in the league.