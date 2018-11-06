Futures odds to win 2019 NCAA college basketball championship title

The 2018-19 NCAA College basketball season has arrived and with it comes some delicious odds for teams to win the National Championship come early April. Duke at 4-1, Kentucky at 6/1, Kansas at 15/2, Gonzaga at 10/1 and North Carolina at 10/1 have the best odds at cutting down the nets five months from now. Here are Futures odds to win NCAA college basketball championship title.

In the past 15 years only one school has won it all in back-to-back years as Florida pulled it off from 2006 to 2007. That said, a lot of the same schools keep popping up year after year.

Duke won it all in 2010 and didn’t win it all again until 2015. North Carolina won it all in 2009 and won it all again in 2017. Villanova had a quick turnaround for titles as it won in 2016 and then this past spring.

Mike Krzyzewski and Duke are still a good bet at 4-1, as they are due for another title. North Carolina has the talent to make it two out of three years like Villanova just did and those 10/1 odds are juicy.

But the most fun you can have when betting on college basketball futures is when it comes to those long odds. Looking for a historically strong program to rise above expectations is always a good bet as the season is about to start.

Look at Arizona at 200/1 or even UConn at 500/1.

UConn has pulled it off in the past as they won it all in 2014. The school has strong recruits coming back but now has a new head coach, which can often flip the switch initially. Bob Hurley took Rhode Island to the tournament last season and there is much more talent in Storrs. Take a flier on the Huskies.

Duke 4/1

Kentucky 6/1

Kansas 15/2

Gonzaga 10/1

North Carolina 10/1

Nevada 12/1

Virginia 12/1

Villanova 15/1

Syracuse 22/1

Michigan State 25/1

Oregon 25/1

Tennessee 25/1

Indiana 30/1

Auburn 40/1

Kansas State 40/1

Michigan 40/1

West Virginia 40/1

Cincinnati 80/1

Florida State 80/1

Purdue 80/1

Virginia Tech 80/1

Long odds - Futures odds to win NCAA college basketball championship

Alabama 100/1

Arizona State 100/1

Clemson 100/1

Florida 100/1

Iowa State 100/1

LSU 100/1

Marquette 100/1

Maryland 100/1

Miami 100/1

Mississippi State 100/1

North Carolina State 100/1

Notre Dame 100/1

Ohio State 100/1

Penn State 100/1

St. John’s 100/1

TCU 100/1

Texas 100/1

Texas Tech 100/1

UCLA 100/1

Washington 100/1

Wichita State 100/1

Wisconsin 100/1

Nebraska 150/1

Central Florida 175/1

Arizona 200/1

Butler 200/1

Houston 200/1

Iowa 200/1

Louisville 200/1

Memphis 200/1

SMU 200/1

Seton Hall 200/1

Saint Louis 200/1

USC 200/1

Vanderbilt 200/1

Western Kentucky 200/1

Xavier 200/1

Loyola Chicago 250/1

Providence 250/1

Arkansas 300/1

BYU 300/1

Buffalo 300/1

Colorado 300/1

Creighton 300/1

Davidson 300/1

Georgetown 300/1

Illinois 300/1

Illinois State 300/1

Minnesota 300/1

Missouri 300/1

Oklahoma 300/1

Rhode Island 300/1

San Diego State 300/1

South Carolina 300/1

St. Joseph’s 300/1

Saint Mary’s CA 300/1

Texas A&M 300/1

UConn 300/1

Utah 300/1

Charleston 500/1

Dayton 500/1

Fresno State 500/1

George Mason 500/1

Harvard 500/1

Marshall 500/1

Montana 500/1

New Mexico 500/1

New Mexico State 500/1

Northeastern 500/1

Northeastern Kentucky 500/1

Northwestern 500/1

Oregon State 500/1

South Dakota State 500/1

Stephen F Austin 500/1

Temple 500/1

UC Irvine 500/1

UNLV 500/1

VCU 500/1

Belmont 1000/1

Boise State 1000/1

Boston College 1000/1

Bradley 1000/1

DePaul 1000/1

Furman 1000/1

Georgia 1000/1

Georgia Tech 1000/1

Grand Canyon 1000/1

LA Lafayette 1000/1

Middle Tennessee State 1000/1

Murray State 1000/1

NC Greensboro 1000/1

North Texas 1000/1

Northern Iowa 1000/1

Oklahoma State 1000/1

Old Dominion 1000/1

Ole Miss 1000/1

Richmond 1000/1

Rutgers 1000/1

Southern Illinois 1000/1

St. Bonaventure 1000/1

Stanford 1000/1

Toledo 1000/1

Tulsa 1000/1

UC Davis 1000/1

UTSA 1000/1

Utah State 1000/1

Wake Forest 1000/1

Wofford 1000/1

Wright State 1000/1

CS Fullerton 2000/1

Colorado State 2000/1

Eastern Michigan 2000/1

Georgia Southern 2000/1

Iona 2000/1

Jacksonville State 2000/1

La Salle 2000/1

Liberty 2000/1

Louisiana Tech 2000/1

Missouri State 2000/1

Pennsylvania 2000/1

Rider 2000/1

San Diego 2000/1

San Francisco 2000/1

South Alabama 2000/1

Southern Miss 2000/1

Tulane 2000/1

UAB 2000/1

Valparaiso 2000/1

Vermont 2000/1

Weber State 2000/1

Western Michigan 2000/1

Albany 2000/1

Ball State 5000/1

Bucknell 5000/1

California 5000/1

Central Michigan 5000/1

Cleveland State 5000/1

Duquesne 5000/1

East Tennessee State 5000/1

Evansville 5000/1

Florida Gulf Coast 5000/1

Hawaii 5000/1

Illinois 5000/1

Indiana State 5000/1

Kent State 5000/1

Miami-Ohio 5000/1

Milwaukee 5000/1

Monmouth 5000/1

NC Wilmington 5000/1

North Dakota State 5000/1

Oakland 5000/1

Ohio 5000/1

Pittsburgh 5000/1

Portland 5000/1

Princeton 5000/1

Seattle 5000/1

South Dakota 5000/1

Texas Arlington 5000/1

Towson 5000/1

UMass 5000/1

UCSB 5000/1

UMBC 5000/1

Utah Valley 5000/1

Washington State 5000/1

William and Mary 5000/1

Wyoming 5000/1

Yale 5000/1