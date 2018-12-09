Injury updates for Fantasy Football Danny Amendola Doug Baldwin

Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola is likely to play against the Patriots on Sunday despite a knee injury that has slowed him recently.

"The guy, he's so competitive. He's so tough," said Miami offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains earlier this week (via ThePhinsider). "It's all about team for him. Whatever he can do to help the team, he's going to do. He's very unselfish that way. If he can't go, then he can't go and he'll be the first one to tell you; but he's going to fight and claw and scratch to get out there because it is about the team. He works his tail off and that competitive spirit we talked about five or six weeks ago just shows up with him all the time."

Amendola was running routes in practice this week and it would be something of a stunner if he did not at least dress against his former team. The slot receiver has had a productive year for the Dolphins as he is on pace to surpass his numbers from last season with the Patriots. He currently has 48 catches for 469 yards and a touchdown.

All that said, Amendola is an extremely risky fantasy football play for Week 14. The Patriots defense is coming into its own and the Miami offense seems to be going in the opposite direction. Amendola had just two catches for 21 yards in the Dolphins' loss to New England in Week 4.

Baldwin looking to play versus Vikings

Doug Baldwin (hip) is also likely to give it a go as the Seahawks are in must-win mode with a 7-5 record. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been preaching all week that Baldwin will be a game-time decision, and Monday night game-time decisions are a scary thing for fantasy owners. If you can grab a WR like Buffalo's Zay Jones, who has a plus-matchup against the Jets this week, or Baltimore's John Brown, who will see a relatively weak Chiefs defense, that would be a much safer route to go.