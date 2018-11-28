John Wall Bradley Beal NBA Trade Rumors Celtics Raptors looking to add?

The Washington Wizards are prepared to blow up their current roster, with John Wall and Bradley Beal as the centerpieces to potential trades. Despite winning two games in a row, the Wizards are just 8-12 on the season.

Beal is much more coveted around the NBA right now as every team could use another sharp-shooting All-Star level player. Wall, of course, does not shoot the ball even close to as well as Beal and he happens to play at the deepest position in the league. Most every team in the NBA right now has a starting point guard they’re relatively happy with.

“There’s very few teams who wouldn’t be interested in Bradley Beal,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said. “The contract. The player. The age. 25 years old. His skill set. Shooting threes. I know Washington has fielded a lot of calls.

“John Wall is a very different situation. You can count on one hand and probably with just a couple fingers places that really might have interest in taking his contract on and what it all means to bring him in.

“I would never say there’s no market for John Wall but I think Bradley Beal has a much broader market. But if Washington was going to do something, they would have to get every last asset they could for Bradley Beal.”

The Celtics are the dark-horse in the Beal sweepstakes as they have the assets to get a deal done, and have a need for a sharp-shooting 2-guard with both Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward struggling. Anthony Davis has long been the apple of Danny Ainge’s eye but the Celtics are not eligible to trade for him until next summer (unless Kyrie Irving was involved in a deal).

The Celtics could conceivably trade Brown, Terry Rozier, and contract filler from the end of their bench along with draft picks to appease Washington.

Beal would also be an excellent fit with the Raptors, who are going all-in on this season with Kawhi Leonard in the fold. Toronto would likely have to part with OG Anunoby and salary filler (Serge Ibaka?).

In truth, the Raptors likely don’t have enough to make Ernie Grunfeld bite on a deal on Beal. They could get Wall for a song but his game does not seem like it would gel with Toronto’s current roster structure at all.

