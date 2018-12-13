Klay Thompson NBA Warriors Lakers rumors: Big changes coming?

One way or another the Golden State Warriors as we know them are on their last legs. Not that Golden State won’t factor into the NBA title picture for years to come. There’s zero chance of that happening. It’s just that the roster could soon look a lot different than it does right now regarding Klay Thompson NBA Warriors Lakers rumors.

It’s becoming increasingly unlikely that Kevin Durant will stay in the Bay Area. The allure of him building his own dynasty in New York with the Knicks or in Los Angeles with the Clippers will likely be too much for him to turn down next summer.

Steph Curry right now is the lone untouchable on the roster, as there has been buzz in this drama-filled season that the Warriors would entertain trading Green if it was to land them a giant fish like Anthony Davis. Warriors owner Joe Lacob is reportedly fascinated with the idea of bringing Davis to Golden State, much like he was laser-focused on landing Durant in 2016.

Davis has added fuel to the fire, saying that he wants to re-unite with DeMarcus Cousins.

"He will be a free agent next year," Davis told ESPN regarding Klay Thompson NBA Warriors Lakers rumors.

It’s not entirely out of the question that two years from now we’re looking at a Warriors nucleus of Curry, Davis and Cousins.

Left out of the equation is Klay Thompson, who will be a free agent six months from now. The chatter regarding Thompson potentially leaving the Warriors has died down considerably since this whacky season started, but it will surely get cranked up again as we get closer to the summer.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons both dropped dimes during the summer that linked Thompson, a Los Angeles native, to the Lakers. More than any other star player in the league, Thompson would be the perfect complement to LeBron James’ game and Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson will surely be looking at adding the three-time NBA champion.

Based on recent whispers, the Lakers may not be able to land any of the primary free agent fish they have their eyes on this coming summer. Kawhi Leonard is thriving in Toronto and it looks like there’s a real chance that he’ll stay. Even if he tests free agency, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer will be there offering him a chance to come home as well and create his own non-LeBron identity.

It’s looking more and more likely that the Lakers will look to that second tier of free agents, which includes Thompson and Kemba Walker – both of whom would fit very well in the Lakers current structure.

You can bet on prop bets like Klay Thompson NBA Warriors Lakers rumors at DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking the Bet Now button below.