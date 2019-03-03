USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: First bet matched up to $200
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Play Now
2
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: First deposit match bonus up to $250
4
Review
4 Review
Play Now
NJ

Latest Kawhi Leonard NBA Rumors Lakers Knicks Raptors Clippers

Matt Burke | Mar 03, 2019
Latest Kawhi Leonard NBA Rumors Lakers Knicks Clippers
Kawhi Leonard. Getty Images

The days of LeBron James being able to carry a team to 55 wins each season seem to be over as the Lakers fell to the lowly Suns on Saturday and dropped to 30-33 on the season. No doubt, this will hurt the Lakers in free agency this summer as a superstar player simply partnering with LeBron is no longer a guaranteed Finals berth. In fact it might not even be a guaranteed playoff berth anymore.

Kawhi Leonard already had reservations about joining up with LeBron on the Lakers as he knows full well that LeBron would be the first to get credit for any and all success. While Leonard is a Los Angeles native, it is much more likely that Leonard would head to the Clippers instead of the Lakers. In NBA circles right now, the Clippers look like one of the more well-run organizations in the league while Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson’s Lakers look like they’re simply throwing crap against the wall and hoping something sticks.

There has been much more buzz that Leonard is looking at the Clippers over the Lakers in recent weeks, and that a potential re-signing with the Raptors is more likely than a move to the purple and gold this summer.

Bet Now

“Every time I’m in the Clippers orbit all season long, they’re confident in terms of getting Kawhi Leonard,” New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein said last month. “You feel it when you’re around them. They think they’re getting Kawhi.”

Like the Lakers, the Knicks also look like they’ll be on the outside looking in when it comes to potentially signing Leonard. While the Knicks have two max spots to dangle, New York will be going all-in on landing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving first and foremost. In fact, there has been recent noise that Leonard won’t even take a meeting with the Knicks.

“The popular opinion among league executives before Leonard makes his decision is that he’ll choose between the Raptors and Clippers,” ESPN’s Tim Bontemps wrote.

Leonard also does not want to make this much of a drama this summer, indicating that he will make his decision quickly. That means if the Knicks were to whiff on their Durant – Irving pairing, a Leonard back-up plan won’t be there to be had.

 

Tags:
SB adviceSB basketball
SB advice
NASCAR Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 odds advice
SB advice
Bet on the Oscars Academy Awards odds prop bets
Metro Bet
NFL Super Bowl 2020 future odds
SB advice
NBA Monday odds Bucks Nets Rockets Suns advice
SB advice
Update 888 Sport Bryce Harper Phillies odds sky high right now
SB advice
Sony Michel Todd Gurley lead which player will score first TD prop bet

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: