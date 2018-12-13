Latest NBA MVP odds: FanDuel vs 888 sportsbook comparison

LeBron James is hands-down the best player of this generation but he has “only” won four NBA MVP awards in his career. LeBron currently trails Michael Jordan for MVPs won, as Jordan captured the award five times. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won it a record six times.

LeBron has the Lakers in contention in his first year in Los Angeles as the team has a 17-10 record and is just a game out for the top spot in the Western Conference. Given that the Lakers were lottery-dwellers last season, one would think LeBron would be atop the MVP standings.

However, there is a boatload of competition at the top this year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has the Bucks in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with an 18-9 mark, and Kawhi Leonard has the Raptors with the league’s best record at 23-7 in his first season in a new locale.

The best value bet right now to win MVP has got to be Kawhi as the Raptors star is +750 at FanDuel Sportsbook and +700 at 888 Sport Sportsbook.

Here is a full list of candidates with up-to-date futures odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and 888 Sport Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook

Giannis Antetokounmpo +240

LeBron James +460

Anthony Davis +500

Stephen Curry +600

Kawhi Leonard +750

Kevin Durant +1000

Joel Embiid +1100

James Harden +1500

Russell Westbrook +3200

Kemba Walker +5000

Kyrie Irving +5000

Nikola Jocic +5000

Damien Lillard +6000

Ben Simmons +7500

Victor Oladipo +7500

DeMar DeRozan +9500

Nikola Vucevic +9500

Andre Drummond +10000

888 Sport Sportsbook

Giannis Antetokounmpo +250

LeBron James +300

Stephen Curry +500

Anthony Davis +500

Kawhi Leonard +700

Joel Embiid +900

Kevin Durant +1000

James Harden +1000

Russell Westbrook +1600

Nikola Jokic +2500

Blake Griffin +3000

Ben Simmons +3000

Kemba Walker +3000

Kyrie Irving +4000