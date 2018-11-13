LeVeon Bell update Spotted at airport to return to Steelers?

It looks for certain like Le’Veon Bell will miss the entire 2018 NFL season as there are few hints that he will show up for practice ahead of the 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time deadline today.

If Bell shows up before the deadline, then he will be eligible to play in the Steelers’ final seven games of the season. Running back James Conner has been banged up recently but he will be good to go for the stretch run of the Steelers’ regular season.

There was great speculation about Bell on social media Tuesday afternoon, with several tweets saying that Bell was at the airport.

Jus saw @LeVeonBell at the airport boarding a flight for Miami. He’s out — Nate the Great (@BurghRambler909) November 13, 2018

That does not appear to be the case.

Bell last tweeted yesterday, and did not seem to be concerned with football. He tweeted out his condolences to Stan Lee.

On November 5, Bell tweeted out, “Farewell Miami,” hinting that he would be leaving his spot of fun in favor of a return to Pittsburgh. He also tweeted out during the Steelers’ blowout win over the Panthers last week, “James go crazy then,” and “Juju is so special man.”

Steelers players are not at Heinz Field today, and the brunt of reporters who cover the Steelers have left for the day.

