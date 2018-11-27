Major League Baseball now sports betting partners with MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts sure means business when it comes to sports betting.

After securing deals with the NBA and NHL earlier this year, MGM Resorts announced Tuesday that it has reached a “new multi-year agreement” to become the “first-ever ‘official gaming partner of the MLB,’” in addition to also becoming an official league sponsor - according to a joint press release from both companies.

Under the new deal, MGM Resorts will domestically promote its gaming options across MLB’s platforms, including the MLB Network and MLB.com.

Both entities couldn’t be more thrilled by the new partnership.

For the MLB, collaborating with MGM gives a savvy, respected gaming operator — with a wealth of experience in the area — the ability to utilize official stats in gaming options in a responsible, yet entertaining manner for sports bettors in a way that the league can trust.

“We are pleased to partner with MGM Resorts International, a clear industry leader in the sports gaming area, to work together on bringing innovative experiences to baseball fans and MGM customers,” MLB commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. said as part of Tuesday’s announcement. “Our partnership with MGM will help us navigate this evolving space responsibly and we look forward to fan engagement opportunities ahead.”

You can bet on who will win next year's World Series now at FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking the button below.

For MGM, adding the MLB to the NBA and NHL gives it additional clout with sports leagues — something that’s very exciting to the company.

“We are excited to enter into this historic partnership with MLB. We are thrilled to create a one-of-a-kind fan experience for baseball fans,” MGM Resorts chairman/CEO Jim Murren said. “Combining MGM Resorts’ world class entertainment and technology with MLB data will continue to transform a rapidly changing industry. This partnership further amplifies the significance of our GVC JV, firmly establishing MGM Resorts and playMGM as the market leader in partnerships with major sports leagues.”

(By GVC JV, Murren is referring to the joint venture that MGM struck with GVC Holdings earlier this year).

Between the NBA, NHL and now MLB, MGM and playMGM will offer users year-round sports betting.

Expect a whole lot of cross-promotion between the new partners soon.