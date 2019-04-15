Mavericks NBA Mock Draft Zion Knicks Lakers Bulls fresh rumors

The Knicks picked the right year to tank in that Zion Williamson is the top prize. They also picked the wrong year to tank in that 2019 will be the first year that the worst overall team by record won’t have the best odds of landing the first overall pick.

In years prior, the team that finished with the worst record in the NBA had a 25 percent chance of landing at No. 1. Under the new anti-tank lottery rules, those odds have decreased to 14.0 percent. It’s a monumental drop-off. In fact the Cavs and Suns will have the same odds as the Knicks to nab No. 1 and the Bulls will still have a 12.5 percent shot. Even a team like the Wizards will have a 9 percent chance at landing Zion despite finishing with the sixth worst record.

No doubt, there will be considerable movement at the top of the draft.

For the sake of randomness, we used the Tankathon.com Draft Lottery simulator 10 times and wound up with the following order. It’s the Bulls jumping to No. 1 and the Knicks falling to No. 4.

We also looked at how likely it was that the Lakers would jump to the top spot and no doubt it will be difficult. Using the lottery simulator, we didn’t have the Lakers getting the No. 1 overall pick until the 48th time we used it.

Here is a two round mock based on the order we saw most.

1. Chicago Bulls: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Washington Wizards: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. Dallas Mavericks: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

4. New York Knicks: Rui Hachimura, SF, Gonzaga

5. Atlanta Hawks: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

6. Cleveland Cavaliers: DeAndre Hunter, SF, Virginia

7. Phoenix Suns: Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Coby White, SG, North Carolina

9. Boston Celtics: Cameron Reddish, SG, Duke

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: KZ Okpala, SG, Stanford

11. Los Angeles Lakers: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

12. Charlotte Hornets: Jaxson Hayes, PF, Texas

13. Miami Heat: Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky

14. Boston Celtics: Bruon Fernando, C, Maryland

15. Orlando Magic: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

16. Brooklyn Nets: Nickeil Alexander Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

17. Detroit Pistons: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

18. San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

19. Oklahoma City Thunder: Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France

20. Boston Celtics: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

21. Indiana Pacers: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

22. Boston Celtics: Daniel Gafford, PF, Arkansas

23. Utah Jazz: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Naz Reid, C, LSU

26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kevin Porter, SG, USC

27. Brooklyn Nets: Dylan Windler, SG, Belmont

28. Golden State Warriors: Jordan Nwora, SF, Louisville

29. San Antonio Spurs: Moses Brown, C, UCLA

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA

31. Brooklyn Nets: Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College

32. Phoenix Suns: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia

33. Orlando Magic: Admiral Schofield, SF, Tennessee

34. Philadelphia 76ers: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

35. Atlanta Hawks: Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State

36. Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Lecque, PG, NC State

37. Chicago Bulls: Chuma Okeke, SF, Auburn

38. Denver Nuggets: Talen Horton-Tucker, SG, Iowa State

39. New Orleans Pelicans: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

40. Atlanta Hawks: Miye Oni, SG, Yale

41. Sacramento Kings: Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

42. Atlanta Hawks: Adam Mokoka, SG, France

43. Minnesota Timberwolves: Brian Bowen, SF, USA

44. Philadelphia 76ers: Eric Paschall, SF, Villanova

45. Sacramento Kings: Aric Holman, PF, Mississippi State

46. Orlando Magic: Jaylen Nowell, PG, Washington

47. Detroit Pistons: Tacko Fall, C, Central Florida

48. San Antonio Spurs: Isaiah Roby, SF, Nebraska

49. Charlotte Hornets: Chris Clemons, PG, Campbell

50. Los Angeles Clippers: Aubrey Dawkins, SF, Central Florida

51. Indiana Pacers: Terance Mann, SG, Florida State

52. Memphis Grizzlies: Jontay Porter, C, Missouri

53. Utah Jazz: Makai Mason, PG, Baylor

54. Philadelphia 76ers: Matt Morgan, SG, Cornell

55. Los Angeles Clippers: Tyler Cook, PF, Iowa

56. New York Knicks: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

57. Charlotte Hornets: Luka Samanic, PF, Croatia

58. Golden State Warriors: Darius Bazley, SF, USA

59. Toronto Raptors: Robert Franks, SF, Washington State

60. Milwaukee Bucks: Matisse Thybulle, SG, Washington