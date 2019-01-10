TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NEW JERSEY

NJ

MLB Rumors Bryce Harper Manny Machado Phillies in lead

Matt Burke | Jan 10, 2019
Phillies Bryce Harper Manny Machado MLB rumors
Bryce Harper. Getty Images

It all comes down to this weekend for the Phillies in the Manny Machado and Bryce Harper sweepstakes. Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, will meet with Phillies brass in Las Vegas and will sell Philly on why Harper deserves his enormous payday from them.

Phillies owner John Middleton will be present and it certainly seems like he will be able to be convinced by Boras’ team.

“We’re going into this expecting to spend money – and maybe even be a little stupid about it,” Middleton told USA Today earlier this offseason of what the Phillies plan to do this offseason. “We just prefer not to be completely stupid.”

Completely stupid would be giving both Harper and Machado giant checks and potentially handcuffing the franchise longterm. Getting both players seems to be out the window. As does not getting either player. It seems to be headed for a “one or the other” scenario.

Machado is clearly the better fit for the current Phillies roster but there’s growing sentiment that the Phillies will indeed be willing to pay Harper’s ungodly price tag. If so, Machado and his agent Dan Lozano will have to look elsewhere and they won’t like what they see from the rest of the market.

Here are the current World Series odds for 2019 with the 10th best FanDuel Sportsbook odds of winning it all at +1700. It will be interesting to see how much these odds skyrocket if and when the Phillies land either Harper or Machado.

Boston Red Sox +550

Houston Astros +600

Los Angeles Dodgers +700

New York Yankees +700

Chicago Cubs +1000

Atlanta Braves +1100

Cleveland Indians +1100

Milwaukee Brewers +1200

St. Louis Cardinals +1600

Philadelphia Phillies +1700

Washington Nationals +2000

Colorado Rockies +2100

New York Mets +2200

Oakland Athletics +2600

Arizona Diamondbacks +4000

