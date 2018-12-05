NBA odds over under Pistons Bucks 76ers Raptors, advice

Where to place your money on pro basketball Wednesday

Metro dives into two intriguing Eastern Conference games taking place on Wednesday night and recommends a two-team parlay.

Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks (-8.5)

Moneyline: Pistons +275, Bucks -345

Betting Total: 229.5 points

The Detroit Pistons (13-8) have won five of their last six and are catching up to the sliding Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) in the Central Division, yet are considerable underdogs at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.

The Pistons were held to just 83 points by the streaking Thunder on Monday night, but they’ve played tight defense of late and it’s paid off. Detroit’s point differential over their last five contests is +3.8 despite that blowout defeat, and they’ve allowed opponents to shoot just 26.6 percent from three-point range during that span. Assist-to-turnover ratio differential is +0.22, compared to -0.02 for the year.

By comparison, the Bucks’ defense has been full of holes, allowing 120.8 points per game over their last five contests (0-5 against the spread). Opponent assist-to-turnover ratio is a ghastly 2.15 over that stretch. The Pistons are, of course, led by big men Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, but Reggie Jackson is in a groove (shooting 43.9 percent over his last five games compared to 39.6 percent for the season) and must be accounted for.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to continue the run he’s been on (31.6 points per game over his last five) to give the Bucks a chance to cover.

Prediction: Bucks win, 117-115

The play: Pistons +8.5 & 76ers +6 Parlay (+265)

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors (-6)

Moneyline: 76ers +200, Raptors -240

Betting Total: 229 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 8 p.m., ESPN

The best teams in the Eastern Conference square off at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto (20-5) owns the best record in the NBA, but they just lost straight-up to Denver Monday night and have dropped four of their last five against the spread. The Sixers are trending in the opposite direction, as Jimmy Butler has reinvigorated his new team on both sides of the ball (8-2 in his first 10 games).

Philly exits a perfect three-game home stand, holding the opposition to fewer than 100 points each time. The Sixers struggled on the road before Butler entered the frame, but they’re an encouraging 2-1 in road games that he’s suited up for. Butler shot 48.8 percent overall in those three tilts, going 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. His overall success has paved the way for Ben Simmons’ recent hot streak, as he’s shooting 67.3 percent over his last five games.

Prediction: 76ers win, 113-109

