TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NEW JERSEY

1
Bonus: Free bet up to $200
4.5
4.5
Play Now
2
Bonus: Double up to $100
4.5
4.5
Play Now
3
Bonus: First deposit match bonus up to $250
4
Review
4 Review
Play Now
NJ

NBA odds over under Pistons Bucks 76ers Raptors, advice

Robert Criscola | Dec 05, 2018
NBA odds over under Bucks Pistons 76ers Raptors
Ben Simmons. Getty Images

Where to place your money on pro basketball Wednesday

Metro dives into two intriguing Eastern Conference games taking place on Wednesday night and recommends a two-team parlay.

 

Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks (-8.5)

Moneyline: Pistons +275, Bucks -345 

Betting Total: 229.5 points 

The Detroit Pistons (13-8) have won five of their last six and are catching up to the sliding Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) in the Central Division, yet are considerable underdogs at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. 

The Pistons were held to just 83 points by the streaking Thunder on Monday night, but they’ve played tight defense of late and it’s paid off. Detroit’s point differential over their last five contests is +3.8 despite that blowout defeat, and they’ve allowed opponents to shoot just 26.6 percent from three-point range during that span. Assist-to-turnover ratio differential is +0.22, compared to -0.02 for the year. 

By comparison, the Bucks’ defense has been full of holes, allowing 120.8 points per game over their last five contests (0-5 against the spread). Opponent assist-to-turnover ratio is a ghastly 2.15 over that stretch. The Pistons are, of course, led by big men Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, but Reggie Jackson is in a groove (shooting 43.9 percent over his last five games compared to 39.6 percent for the season) and must be accounted for. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to continue the run he’s been on (31.6 points per game over his last five) to give the Bucks a chance to cover. 

Prediction: Bucks win, 117-115

The play: Pistons +8.5 & 76ers +6 Parlay (+265)

Bet Now

 

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors (-6)

Moneyline: 76ers +200, Raptors -240 

Betting Total: 229 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 8 p.m., ESPN

The best teams in the Eastern Conference square off at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors. 

Toronto (20-5) owns the best record in the NBA, but they just lost straight-up to Denver Monday night and have dropped four of their last five against the spread. The Sixers are trending in the opposite direction, as Jimmy Butler has reinvigorated his new team on both sides of the ball (8-2 in his first 10 games). 

Philly exits a perfect three-game home stand, holding the opposition to fewer than 100 points each time. The Sixers struggled on the road before Butler entered the frame, but they’re an encouraging 2-1 in road games that he’s suited up for. Butler shot 48.8 percent overall in those three tilts, going 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. His overall success has paved the way for Ben Simmons’ recent hot streak, as he’s shooting 67.3 percent over his last five games. 

Prediction: 76ers win, 113-109

The play: Pistons +8.5 & 76ers +6 Parlay (+265)

Bet Now
Tags:
SB adviceSB basketball
NFL odds Saints Cowboys Thursday Night Football, advice
Latest Notre Dame Oklahoma Clemson odds to beat Alabama
Return NFL rumors for Kareem Hunt Eagles Steelers Seahawks
Free Army Navy game live stream link to watch football online
Deal possible for Kelvin Benjamin Patriots Cowboys Broncos
Jaguars Titans odds spread over under, betting advice

FULL LIST OF ONLINE CASINO AND POKER IN NEW JERSEY

Bet with your head, not over it. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.