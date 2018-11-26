TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NEW JERSEY

NJ

NBA odds Timberwolves Cavaliers Rockets Wizards, advice

Robert Criscola | Nov 26, 2018
NBA odds Timberwolves Cavaliers Rockets Wizards
James Harden of the Houston Rockets. Getty Images

MetroBet takes a look at the best bets on the Monday night NBA slate.

 

Minnesota Timberwolves (-6) at Cleveland Cavaliers 

Moneyline: Timberwolves -235, Cavaliers +195

Betting Total: 216.5 points

The Cavaliers have shown signs of life after a 2-14 start, winning consecutive games over tough opponents in the Sixers and Rockets. They’ll look to build on their good fortune as they take on the Timberwolves (9-11 but riding a two-game win streak of their own) on Monday night. 

The home/road splits in regards to point differential are stark. The T’wolves have averaged 107.8 points per game on the road compared to 116.4 points allowed. The Cavs have a negative point differential as well, but it’s much better than Minnesota’s at 105.8 points per game for compared to 108.8 points per game against. 

Collin Sexton has stepped up big time in the absence of Kevin Love, scoring 21.2 points per game over his last five outings (season average of 14.6 points per game). He’s shooting 53.7 percent from the floor in that span. 

The trends indicate that Cleveland is the smart side on Monday night. They’re 5-2 against the spread over their last seven games, while Minnesota is just 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 road games.

Prediction: Timberwolves win, 112-110

The play: Cavaliers +6 

Bet Now

 

Houston Rockets (-3.5) at Washington Wizards 

Moneyline: Rockets -155, Wizards +135 

Betting Total: 224 points 

The Houston Rockets (9-9, 7-11 against the spread) and Washington Wizards (7-12 straight-up and against the spread) haven’t rewarded their backers on a regular basis, but Over bettors have done well of late in games involving these two clubs. 

The Rockets have exceeded the total in each of their last four contests heading into Monday night. James Harden has been in a groove in recent games, averaging 37.5 points over his last four outings. But defense has been a sore spot for the Rockets in that same span, as they’ve surrendered an average of 117.25 points. 

Bradley Beal and John Wall have been carrying the freight all season long for Washington, and their point-per-game averages over the last five contests (19.4 and 20.6, respectively) are in line with their season averages. However, the Wizards have allowed over 117 points per game this season and have triggered Over payouts in four straight and seven of their last 10 contests. 

The Capital One Arena has been a friendly venue for Over bettors of late too (7-3 in Washington’s last 10 home games). 

Prediction: Rockets win, 117-116

The play: Rockets vs. Wizards Over 224 points 

Bet Now
Bet with your head, not over it. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.