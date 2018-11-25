NBA Trade Rumors Kyle Korver Celtics Sixers Raptors latest chatter

The Celtics, Sixers and Raptors are three of the most intriguing trade partners in the league as we inch closer to the February deadline. All three teams have eyes on competing for a title either in the spring of 2019 or 2020, and all have various trade assets that teams going in the other direction covet.

One of those teams that will be looking to dump veteran salary in the coming weeks are the Cavaliers, who have the second worst record in the NBA right now at 4-14. Sharp-shooting veteran Kyle Korver seems like the most likely player to be shipped out of Cleveland as contending teams will always be interested in strong shooter off the bench. The 37-year-old Korver is averaging just 5.7 points per game in 15.3 minutes per game.

Expect the market to start picking up for Korver as the Sixers, in particular, look ready to make a move. Earlier this month, The New York Times’ Marc Stein wrote that Philadelphia is “highly interested” in Korver and now there is great buzz that the Sixers are shopping former No. overall pick Markelle Fultz. A straight-up Korver for Fultz trade would work money-wise, but the Sixers likely want to see if they can get a little more for the maligned 20-year-old. As bad as it’s been for Fultz, there is still hope that he can be a starting-level talent in the NBA. Giving up that asset for a player like Korver, who will likely be bought out in February if he isn’t traded, would be a bit much for Philly.

Meanwhile the Celtics are looking to move on from Terry Rozier, and Kyrie Irving has expressed that he would like another veteran presence in the Boston locker room. Korver and Irving were teammates in Cleveland and Irving has raved about him in the past, calling him the “best shooter in the world.”

The Raptors are also firmly in “win-now” mode and Masai Ujiri will surely be looking to add to his roster in the coming months. Toronto does not have much in the form of tradeable assets but it may not take much to land Korver.

